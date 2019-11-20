Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NO THANKS: A Ewingsdale resident got the fright of his life when he discovered a 2m-long python in the toilet.
NO THANKS: A Ewingsdale resident got the fright of his life when he discovered a 2m-long python in the toilet. Tanya Bregnsdal
News

Huge snake in toilet shocks Northern Rivers family

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
20th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A EWINGSDALE resident is still recovering from shock after lifting the loo seat to find a two metre long Python having a "spa".

Tanya Bregnsdal said the snake, dubbed "Sir Longbottom," had lived around the residence for some ten years and now he was really making himself at home.

"Sir Longbottom turns up in the kitchen or bedroom... the dogs are hopeless, huge German shepherds take off at high speed when Sir Hiss arrives," Ms Bregnsdal said.

"I asked Rob to get the hook of the umbrella to pull him out and put him in a laundry basket and carry him back into the rainforest on our property... 'Are you crazy' was Rob's response."

Soon after, a snake catcher came to their rescue but beforehand, Ms Bregnsdal snapped the snake and posted it to the Byron Bay Community notice board Facebook Page.

"Look what Rob found in the loo yesterday... Don't worry... it'll be removed and put back in nature... one wonders if he senses danger... fires etc," she posted.

"Please remember to put water out for critters in these dry times... Robert is still recovering from shock! LOL!!".

byron bay loo snake python
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DONE DEAL: When trams will begin running to Burleigh Heads

        premium_icon DONE DEAL: When trams will begin running to Burleigh Heads

        News Construction will begin immediately on the light rail’s Broadbeach to Burleigh extension, with Scott Morrison today announcing a deal to fund the $709m project.

        • 20th Nov 2019 6:14 AM
        IN COURT: 27 people facing criminal charges in Tweed today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 27 people facing criminal charges in Tweed today

        Crime Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of...

        • 20th Nov 2019 6:00 AM
        Woman living in fear over Schoolies celebrations

        premium_icon Woman living in fear over Schoolies celebrations

        News Bronwen McCann didn’t get to sleep until 3am on Monday

        • 20th Nov 2019 5:56 AM
        Police to blitz massage parlour brothels

        premium_icon Police to blitz massage parlour brothels

        News Police cracking down on brothels masquerading as massage parlours

        • 20th Nov 2019 5:54 AM