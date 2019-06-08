The huge TV that had Origin star Corey Oates raving

Corey Oates checks out the size of the Samsung 8K TV.

IT'S almost 100 inches in size (249cm) and costs as much as a brand new luxury car.

Samsung's Q900 TV has a QLED display and was announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this year, but is finally on the shelf (well, wall) at Australian retailers for purchase - provided they have a spare $99,999.

An 8K TV, like the Q900, has twice the resolution of 4K, with a display which is 7680 pixels wide by 4320 pixels high.

The first unit was unveiled at Harvey Norman Bundall on the Gold Coast on Friday, with a select number of other stores and retailers around the country in line to get display units in the coming weeks.

The picture quality, as you would expect, is absolutely stunning on the unit and the TV features a 200hz refresh rate with a range of display modes covering everything from movies to sports to gaming.

The brightness was really impressive - notably brighter than a 4K TV, and those are pretty bright to begin with - as were the colours.

Queensland State of Origin side member Corey Oates was at the launch and was particularly enthused about its potential for watching sports.

"It's huge and the picture is amazing, it would make you feel like you're watching it there (at the stadium)," he said.

Samsung product marketing specialist Aaron McNamara said the 98in TV was the company's new flagship and part of a wider trend towards larger TVs in Australia in the past few years.

"Three years ago, a 55in (140cm) TV was our most popular seller," he said.

"Last year, it was 65in (165cm) TV."

While there isn't any 8K content available in Australia at present - or likely any time in the near future - the TV can upscale 4K content to the higher format and the 98in screen is extremely impressive in its own right.

Samsung say the 98in screen is the largest consumer TV on the market in Australia, but for people wanting an 8K experience without remortgaging their house, there are smaller screens available from a range of manufacturers including Samsung, Sony and LG.

Even with native8K content still some way off, the technology is showing some promise, particularly for displaying clear images on large screen, and it's going to be very interesting to see how things develop from here.