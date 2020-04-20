Hughesy’s ‘tense’ exchange with hater

He may be one of Australia's most popular comedians, but not everyone is a fan of Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes.

One of the star's most passionate haters was invited to appear on tonight's season finale of Hughesy, We Have A Problem and things "ended up getting quite tense," Hughesy said.

"A young woman comes on, a very attractive woman actually, and she says she loves me and loves the show but her husband hates me, so it's a problem in their relationship," Hughesy told news.com.au. "She wants to watch the show but he never wants to see me on TV."

Hughesy comes face-to-face with a hater.

Hughesy thought the husband would soften a little when he walked onto the set of the show, but that didn't happen at all.

"I just thought that he would back down," the comedian told news.com.au. "With online haters, once you meet them in person they're generally pleasant, but this guy didn't back down. He said, 'I hate you' to my face.

"He thinks that I'm putting on my whole persona," Hughesy explained. "He doesn't think I'm real and I was like, 'Mate, I'm as fu**ing real as they come! No one is fu**ing realer than me!'"

What was meant to be a lighthearted segment ended up getting a little heated.

"We basically have an argument on air over whether he should hate me or not," Hughesy said. "It ended up getting quite tense. It was a Jerry Springer moment for the show. We could have thrown chairs at each other."

Tonight is the season finale of Hughesy, We Have A Problem.

Hughesy has encountered his fair share of haters during his 20-year media career, but it's not often he's confronted face-to-face, he said.

"It's mostly online," he said about feedback from haters. "I was just on Twitter a moment ago and someone randomly wrote, 'I caught Hughesy's show the other night, what a fu**wit,'" the comedian told news.com.au. "I was like, 'Do I respond to this guy or not?' I wanted to write, 'I haven't caught your TV show ya fu**head!'

"He had about 90 likes on his comment and I wanted to attack every one of those 90 people," Hughesy joked. "I draft all these responses to the haters but my wife never lets me send them."

Tonight's episode is the season finale of Hughesy, We Have A Problem and the host is joined on the panel by Nath Valvo, Kate Langbroek, Dave O'Neil and Jan Fran.

Hughesy, We Have A Problem airs tonight at 8.45pm on Channel 10

