Hugh’s plan to help end COVID

Hugh Jackman has joined pop superstar Billie Eilish and the chief of the World Health Organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom, to launch a campaign to "end COVID-19" and "kickstart a global recovery".

The Australian superstar appeared via Zoom from his New York home to help launch Global Citizen's "Recover Better Together" campaign, which aims to address the health, social and economic challenges the globe currently faces as a result of the pandemic.

"COVID has wreaked immense, immense damage - social, economic, environmental - and the progress to global goals have stalled," Jackman, a Global Citizen ambassador, said.

Hugh Jackman joined the boss of the World Health Organisation to launch a campaign to help end the coronavirus. Picture: YouTube

"Please join us in doing this - we need to curb the hunger crisis, we need to protect the planet, we need to get kids back in school, there's so much we need to do. It doesn't take much; volunteer, write letters, call your government, whatever you can do is meaningful and helpful."

Pop superstar Billie Eilish was also on hand to launch the campaign.

"A year ago I was three shows into my world tour when because of COVID-19 we had to cancel everything," Eilish said.

"And now a year later the pandemic is still raging and I'm still at home like most of you but we've seen how we can create change when we come together and use our voices.

Eilish said she wanted to help "take action" to "get everyone access to vaccines as quickly as possible".

She also spoke about addressing the climate crisis, urging all her fans to "join me in the fight".

"The sooner we take action the sooner we can get back to life - seeing live music. I can't wait to see you all again when it's safe."

WHO's Dr Tedros said the pandemic had changed the world "in ways we never could have imagined", saying it was important big names got involved to push the message to the younger generation.

Jackman said being part of the campaign was "a no-brainer".

The Australian superstar also recently donated money to RM Williams’ workers. Picture: YouTube

"Here was an organisation that was galvanising millions and millions of people and bringing their voices together because I truly believe of the power of the people to come together and take action and really move the needle," he said.

"What matters is that we come together because the problems we are facing, particularly now are never going to be solved by one country - or even a bunch of countries - we need to come together, every single person.

"Our goal is to keep going and growing this thing; we have millions but we need hundreds of millions."

Jackman ended things by saying that, according to his 15-year-old daughter, Ava, being on a panel with Eilish was "the coolest thing I've ever done".

"I'm certainly going to put it in my top 10 anyway but for [Ava] it's number one, so thank you. I'm a massive fan, Billie."

The teen superstar repaid the compliment. "Thanks Hugh Jackman for what you said. I'm a big fan of your so that's crazy," she said with a laugh. "I'm honoured."

Originally published as Hugh's plan to help end COVID