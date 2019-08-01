Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tony Hickey was driving the truck that exploded on Friday.
Tony Hickey was driving the truck that exploded on Friday.
News

Human remains found at truck explosion site

Kate Dodd
by
1st Aug 2019 1:30 PM | Updated: 1:35 PM

MT MAGNET Police have recovered human remains believed to be that of missing truck driver Tony Hickey.

Media reports say that Mr Hickey, 67, was driving a truck carrying explosives to a licensed blast site at Bulga Downs station for disposal.

The explosion happened on the afternoon of Friday, July 26, 42km south of Sandstone on the Menzies Road.

A Western Australia Police Force Media spokeswoman told Big Rigs that the matter was being investigated as a Coronial Investigation and a report was being prepared for the Coroner.

editors picks explosion mt magnet truck driver truck explosion western australia
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    New facility opens in time for start of racing season

    premium_icon New facility opens in time for start of racing season

    Water Sports A Tweed Heads club, which has been waiting two and a half years for a new shed to open, will officially unveil it on Saturday.

    Writer to give festival speech ‘from behind bars’

    premium_icon Writer to give festival speech ‘from behind bars’

    News Author will give a groundbreaking account of life in a refugee camp

    WATCH: How $534m Tweed Valley Hospital will be built

    premium_icon WATCH: How $534m Tweed Valley Hospital will be built

    Health New video of hospital construction revealed.

    How you can have a cold one with the 'Godfather' of beer

    How you can have a cold one with the 'Godfather' of beer

    Food & Entertainment Master brewer to visit Tweed