Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta at 10am on Monday August 10
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta at 10am on Monday August 10
News

Hundreds evacuated from Coast shopping centre

by Emily Toxward
11th Aug 2020 7:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of workers, holiday-makers and shoppers were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta just after 10am this morning.

According to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media, one fire engine attended the Marine Parade shopping centre and commercial precinct around 10.15am Monday.

 

Hundreds of people were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta this morning after fireys were called to the scene.
Hundreds of people were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta this morning after fireys were called to the scene.


A spokesperson said the crew stayed on the scene for 10 minutes but found nothing suspicious and said there was no apparent cause for the alarm.

Centre management confirmed the incident, which saw hundreds of people assembly at the Coolangatta Surf Club, was a false alarm.

 

People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta.
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta.


"Because the second alarm went off we had to evacuate the entire building," the spokeswoman said, "but it was definitely just a false alarm".

The entire block was evacuated, including residents and guests at holiday apartments either side of the shopping precinct.

Originally published as Hundreds evacuated from Coast shopping centre

coolangatta evacuation the strand

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Stay with me’: Wife’s harrowing triple-0 call

        Premium Content ‘Stay with me’: Wife’s harrowing triple-0 call

        News Audio of a triple-0 call has revealed the harrowing moment surfing icon Andrew McKinnon’s wife thought she might lose her husband forever. LISTEN TO THE CALL

        • 11th Aug 2020 6:55 AM
        How virus loophole could burst bubble

        Premium Content How virus loophole could burst bubble

        Health There’s a travel loophole putting all of that at risk

        • 11th Aug 2020 6:44 AM
        BUBBLE TROUBLE: NRRRL under fire after border closure call

        Premium Content BUBBLE TROUBLE: NRRRL under fire after border closure call

        Rugby League Comp cops criticism as community calls for season to be cancelled

        Night on the booze leads to Samurai sword attack

        Premium Content Night on the booze leads to Samurai sword attack

        News A MAN allegedly used a Samurai sword to attack another man on the weekend.