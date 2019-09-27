Menu
In photos: 139 epic Get the Beat dance moments

27th Sep 2019 6:36 AM
THE first two days of an epic international dance competition on the Sunshine Coast had it all.

Young competitors from across Australia, New Zealand and Asia are putting their best foot forward in this year's Get the Beat finals at Caloundra Events Centre.

While the Sunshine Coast Conservatory of Dance's 15 and under team is hoping to defend their championship title, the competition is fierce.

Get the Beat director Shannon Cliff said the competition was a stepping stone to international recruitment in the performing arts, and many kids trained for years to get to that level.

"Some Sydney kids, some full-time kids who come up, they would do somewhere between 30-35 hours a week (of training)," Mr Cliff said.

"It's a really strong standard.

"We took 27 kids to Las Vegas this year to compete in the national American finals."

The competition starts on Friday with under-12 hip hop solos, and concludes on Tuesday.

From today until Tuesday, the Daily will live stream the finals, with several videos being featured on the website.

Acts like hip hop solos, open age group acts, six and under group acts and seniors pre-professional champion solos will be featured.

