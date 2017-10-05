Hundreds of Tweed homes without power

Traffic is being diverted after an incident in Banora Point.

Liana Turner

UPDATE: 5.33pm

ESSENTIAL Energy employees have been working at the scene where power lines are down in Tweed.

Two lines fell and became intertwined on Greenway Dr, outside BCF, shortly before 4pm.

Road safety crews have been directing traffic, but no lanes were closed as workers assessed the scene.

While initial reports suggested a vehicle was involved, this was not the case.

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue senior firefighter Mark Whiticker said a wooden old cross-beam on the power pole appeared to have snapped, sending the two lines to the ground.

Mr Whiticker said no one was injured in the incident.

According to Essential Energy, 915 homes in the Banora Point and Tweed Heads South areas remained without power as of 5.30pm.

Initial report:

TRAFFIC is being diverted and many are without power after a vehicle hit a power pole in Banora Point.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman said crews were at the scene, where some power lines were down.

"Traffic is being diverted and motorists should probably avoid the area at the moment," he said.

He said they were called to the incident about 3.45pm.

It's understood almost 1000 homes are without power.

More details to come.