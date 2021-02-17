Hundreds on alert after virus scare at pool

Some Melburnians have been released from their 14-day isolation after the health department updated their advice for a public exposure site.

On Sunday health officials listed Elite Swimming in Pascoe Vale as a "tier one" exposure site from 5pm to 6pm on February 8, meaning people at the venue during that time needed to get tested and isolate for two weeks regardless of the result.

But in an update on Tuesday night the health department downgraded the exposure site with only 5pm to 5.30pm now listed as "tier one" and required to isolate for 14 days.

The change means those who were at the venue between 5.30pm and 6pm on February 8 have been immediately released from their 14-day isolation period.

The health department has now listed Elite Swimming as a "tier two" exposure site from 4.30pm and 5pm, and 5.30pm and 6pm on February 8.

Elite Swimming in Pascoe Vale has been listed as an exposure site. Picture: David Crosling

Patrons at the venue during those periods have been "strongly urged" to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

The health department said they had adjusted the times following further investigation and analysis of the public health risk.

"A number of primary close contacts will be cleared as a result of this change," the department said.

Broadmeadows Central shopping centre has been listed as an exposure site. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett

"It is now a tier one site for the period of 5:00pm to 5:30pm only. Out of an abundance of caution, one half-hour on either side of this period is listed as a tier two exposure site time."

The health department said 407 primary close contacts had so far been linked to Elite Swimming and Oak Park Sports and Aquatic Centre, also in Pascoe Vale.

The health department said Tuesday's two new locally acquired cases were family members of previously diagnosed cases and were already isolating at home.

"As these new cases have been in home quarantine during their probable infectious periods, there are currently no new public exposure sites linked to these cases," they said.

It comes as Victoria's five-day snap lockdown looks set to end on time at 11.59pm on Wednesday with Cabinet expected to meet on Wednesday morning to sign off on the decision.

The total number of COVID-19 cases linked to the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn - the cluster that sent Victoria back into a third lockdown - is now 19 after the two new cases on Tuesday.

Contact tracers have identified 59 primary close contacts linked to households and social groups of the cluster and 1189 primary close contacts linked to exposure sites.

The number of active cases in Victoria is 25, made up of 16 locally acquired cases and nine in hotel quarantine.

For the full list of public exposure sites visit the health department website.

