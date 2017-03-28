Hundreds say goodbye to the man who watched over them

The funeral of Tweed Byron Command Police Detective Chief Inspector Darren Steel was held at Melaleuca Station Memorial Gardens.

IT WAS fitting after spending his life looking out for others, one of the last memories hundreds will have of Darren James Steel is a large photograph of him watching over them as they said goodbye.

The NSW Police Detective Chief Inspector's arrival at Melaleuca Station Memorial Gardens for his funeral today was announced with a marching band and a sea of salutes.

Officers, friends and family lined the driveway, watching on as his brothers from the police force carried him to his final resting place, while Amazing Grace played on the bagpipes.

The scene from Melaleuca Station Memorial Gardens. Scott Powick

When it came time for the service they spilled out the doors, crowded steps and grassed areas to pay tribute to a man who had served for 33 years.

Tweed Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling said the decorated police officer, who died on March 22 following a short illness, "made us feel special”.

"We join this police force to make a difference in peoples lives,” he said.

When he looked to his colleague's two young children, Elli and Luke, he had to fight back the tears as he told them their dad's "greatest achievement was being a father” and they should take comfort from knowing he would continue to watch over them.

The funeral of Tweed Byron Command Police Detective Chief Inspector Darren Steel was held at Melaleuca Station Memorial Gardens. Scott Powick

His cousin, Kirren Steel gave a moving tribute. "Being part of the police family,” she said. "When one of us hurts, we all hurt.”

Anthony Morley, who served with the Detective Chief Inspector, was another who gave a tribute.

"It doesn't surprise me that it's such a beautiful day,” he said. "Because Darren was such a beautiful man.”

His children and wife, Nicole, left roses on his coffin. They stood together, protected by family, watching over the man who had done the same for them for so long, cried as he was taken away as they got to say goodbye one last time.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren Steel served NSW Police at Moree, Tamworth and the Tweed Byron Local Area Command.

* Those wanting to make a donation in lieu of flowers are asked to contribute to the Police Post Trauma Support Group Inc, BSB 484799, ACC 274811, Ref Darren Steel.