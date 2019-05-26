Menu
Login
Environment

Hundreds stage die-in at Qld Museum

by Natalie Bochenski
26th May 2019 3:40 PM

Environmental activists, many dressed as endangered animals, have staged a "die-in" at the Queensland Museum in Brisbane.

The protests, which have also taken place in Sydney and Melbourne in recent days, see activists lie down en masse to symbolise impending cataclysmic extinction events that unimpeded climate change will cause.

The 250 activists spent 15 minutes lying in silence on the floor of the museum's dinosaur exhibit, near the fossilised remains and recreations of Queensland's Muttaburrasaurus and other species, before taking the protest to the famous Whale Mall outside.

climate change environment queensland museum

Top Stories

    Man charged with murder over assault death

    Man charged with murder over assault death

    Crime A man will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court charged with the murder of a man after a fight in a unit nearly a fortnight ago.

    • 26th May 2019 7:35 PM
    What the movie about 'The King' must focus on

    What the movie about 'The King' must focus on

    News THE spirit of Elvis Presley will engulf the Gold Coast

    Calling for a regional approach

    Calling for a regional approach

    Politics Tweed MP says he wants to be an advocate for regional tourism

    Newsboys United album tops Billboard charts

    Newsboys United album tops Billboard charts

    Music New album takes out top spot on huge Christian music charts