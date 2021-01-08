Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Staff and customers at a Hungry Jack’s in the northeastern suburbs felt their throats burning after breathing something similar to pepper spray last night.
Staff and customers at a Hungry Jack’s in the northeastern suburbs felt their throats burning after breathing something similar to pepper spray last night.
Crime

Hungry Jacks evacuated after chemical attack

by Caleb Bond
8th Jan 2021 10:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A fast food restaurant in Adelaide's northeast had to be evacuated on Thursday night after staff and customers were affected by an "unknown substance".

Diners and workers at Ridgehaven Hungry Jacks started coughing and experiencing burning throats just after 8pm.

Some had to be treated by paramedics - but no one was harmed.

The MFS hazmat team was sent to the restaurant for what was originally suspected to be a gas leak.

Police were also called out.

After the gas leak was discounted by the MFS, further investigations found the allergic reactions had been caused by a substance similar to pepper spray.

It is not known how the incident happened.

Police are appealing for information from anyone with knowledge of what happened.

 

caleb.bond@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Hungry Jacks evacuated after chemical attack

crime hungry jacks police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls to name ward after popular doctor

        Premium Content Calls to name ward after popular doctor

        Health A proposal to name a ward at the new Tweed Hospital after paediatrician Dr David McMaster is gaining traction following his sudden passing.

        Residents’ long battle to stop foreshore falling into river

        Premium Content Residents’ long battle to stop foreshore falling into river

        News Eleven residents have put their hands up to fund the proposal and almost 60 have...

        Final green light given for $800,000 preschool revamp

        Premium Content Final green light given for $800,000 preschool revamp

        Education The DA had sought approval for a suite of changes to the facility

        Comedians really love picking on Byron Bay

        Premium Content Comedians really love picking on Byron Bay

        Entertainment Here are just some of the times Byron Bay was the butt of comedians’ jokes.