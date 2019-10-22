‘Hungry’ Starc ignites Aussie pace debate

Mitchell Starc has reignited the great Australian pace debate, with his matchwinning Shield display prompting calls for a baggy green recall from Test teammates.

On a low, slow Drummoyne Oval deck where all other bowlers struggled, Starc tore Tasmania to shreds with match figures of 10-60 to blast himself back into Test calculations.

"They're amazing numbers and that's the type of bowler he is - he can win you games," fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood said.

"He's always a class bowler and a genuine wicket-taker so it's just great to have him back.

"He's obviously dangerous with the new ball upfront, swinging it.

"But with the old ball on those low, slow wickets when no one else really gets anything out of it he's able to get 10-60. That's pretty rare."

Speaking at Kayo's summer of cricket launch event in Sydney, spinner Nathan Lyon said after a difficult winter - in which Starc played just one Ashes Test - the big left-armer was ready to be unleashed on Pakistan and New Zealand.

"He's definitely hungry. He wants to play cricket for Australia," Lyon said.

"He's obviously been incredible through his whole career and he's one of the best fast bowlers in the world.

"If he's able to keep putting in the solid performances that he has been there's no doubt I can see him in there for the first Test match."

Starc shares a laugh with NSW teammate Nathan Lyon, who has backed his recall for the Test team. Picture: AAP

The 29-year-old Starc fell down the pecking order during the Ashes, playing just the fourth Test at Old Trafford as the control of Peter Siddle and fire and brimstone of James Pattinson were preferred to compliment frontliners Pat Cummins and Hazlewood.

But Lyon felt there was only one question which needed to be asked when the Test summer gets underway at the Gabba against Pakistan.

"You put the opposition shoes on and go 'actually, who wouldn't they want to face?'," Lyon said.

"And I daresay Mitchell Starc is one of those guys, especially here in Australia in our conditions on fast and bouncy wickets. I daresay there's a few oppositions around the world that wouldn't like to see Mitch up and firing the way he is."