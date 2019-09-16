Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Hunt is on for man accused of break and enter, larceny

Michael Doyle
by
16th Sep 2019 1:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing to the Northern Rivers public to help them located a man wanted for a number of charges including Aggravated break and enter. 

James Carlson, 27, is wanted by Richmond Police for a number of offences. 

These offences are Aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-people there, dishonestly obtain property by deception, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, larceny, revocation of Parole, class A vehicle displaying unauthorised number plate, receive etc property stolen outside NSW.

Officers from Richmond Police District have commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 165-175cm tall, with a thin build and brown hair.

He is known to frequent areas of Northern NSW including Grevillia, Urbenville, Ballina, Lismore and Nimbin.

The public is urged not to approach the man if he is seen, but to contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

northern rivers northern rivers crime nsw police richmond police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    'We will not stop until we know what happened to you'

    'We will not stop until we know what happened to you'

    Community AN EMOTIONAL event was held on Sunday to raise awareness of missing backpacker Theo Hayez.

    Motorbike rider killed after horror crash near Ballina

    Motorbike rider killed after horror crash near Ballina

    News Member of the public tried to resuscitate the 24-year-old

    How Tweed’s schools stack up with each other

    premium_icon How Tweed’s schools stack up with each other

    News The schools with Tweed’s most crowded and best resourced classrooms have been...

    Revealed: Student-to-teacher ratios in every NSW school

    premium_icon Revealed: Student-to-teacher ratios in every NSW school

    Education Student-to-teacher ratios for every school in NSW