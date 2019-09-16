Hunt is on for man accused of break and enter, larceny

POLICE are appealing to the Northern Rivers public to help them located a man wanted for a number of charges including Aggravated break and enter.

James Carlson, 27, is wanted by Richmond Police for a number of offences.

These offences are Aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-people there, dishonestly obtain property by deception, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, larceny, revocation of Parole, class A vehicle displaying unauthorised number plate, receive etc property stolen outside NSW.

Officers from Richmond Police District have commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 165-175cm tall, with a thin build and brown hair.

He is known to frequent areas of Northern NSW including Grevillia, Urbenville, Ballina, Lismore and Nimbin.

The public is urged not to approach the man if he is seen, but to contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.