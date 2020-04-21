Hunter gives up vice-captaincy after crash

Lachie Hunter has offered to set down as vice-captain of the Western Bulldogs.

Western Bulldogs star Lachie Hunter has volunteered to give up the vice-captaincy as the club's investigation into his series of poor decisions dragged into a fifth day.

As of Monday night there were no guarantees that Bulldog bosses would be in a position to announce their sanctions by the end of tomorrow.

They are expected to issue Hunter with a $5000 fine and a suspension in the vicinity of three matches, and the punishments need to be rubber-stamped by the club's board and the AFL.

A remorseful Hunter, 25, will make a statement when the club concludes its investigation. He was appointed vice-captain just four months ago.

Hunter had an argument with his fiancee shortly before crashing into four parked cars in Middle Park last Thursday and he stayed with his sister that night.

Hunter has since returned home and is coming to grips with his mistakes.

He has expressed genuine relief to those close to him that nobody was hurt in the accident.

The Bulldogs declined to comment for the third consecutive day.

Internally, they are simply focused on uncovering all the facts rather than rushing to a verdict.

Football director Chris Grant and coach Luke Beveridge were made aware of the incident on Thursday evening however they are yet to speak publicly.

President Peter Gordon spoke on radio on Friday morning and the club put out a short statement in the evening saying they were "taking the matter very seriously".

There has been no formal correspondence since.

It was left to new board member Luke Darcy to address the matter on his Triple M breakfast show today.

A car damaged in the crash

Darcy was quizzed about today's Herald Sun report that revealed Hunter would not contest a drink-driving charge.

"Not able to (shed any light) at the moment," Darcy said.

"There's an investigation under way and it's hard to put a time frame on that. With social distancing at the moment it's not as fast a process as it perhaps would be normally."

Hunter was on top of the agenda when Darcy attended his first board meeting on Friday.

Hunter and his girlfirend. Picture: Facebook

Like most AFL clubs, the Bulldogs board is meeting weekly due to the coronavirus crisis.

Hunter's demotion leaves the Bulldogs without an obvious replacement as new captain Marcus Bontempelli's deputy.

They can either revert back to premiership captain Easton Wood, who stepped down from the top job last year, or promote Josh Dunkley, Jason Johannisen or Mitch Wallis from the leadership group.

Dunkley, 23, was included in the leadership group for the first time this year.

