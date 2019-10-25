Menu
The wounded animal has not been found.
Hunter gored to death by deer he shot

by Adrianna Zappavigna
25th Oct 2019 12:37 PM

AN EXPERIENCED Arkansas hunter became the prey after shooting a buck that managed to retaliate.

Thomas Alexander, 66, had shot a deer while hunting near Yellville, Arkansa in the Ozark Mountains Tuesday evening when the unthinkable happened: the animal got up.

"Evidently, it got up and attacked him and he was gored several times," Keith Stephens, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, told USA Today.

According to Stephens, the man stopped breathing before they could evacuate him via helicopter.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Yellville local was found in the woods by his nephew, reports CNN.

The man was alert and talking despite suffering multiple antler puncture wounds to his body, and managed to contact his wife who called emergency services.

No autopsy is expected to be performed.

Another official from the Game and Fish Commission - Joe Dale Purdom - told CNN it's generally good hunting practice to wait 15 to 30 minutes before approaching a shot deer to make sure it's dead and not simply stunned.

The deer that gored the hunter is yet to be found, but wildlife officials will continue searching the woods with dogs, Stephens confirmed.

