Hurley pro surfers drop into Tweed for week long fun

Australian surfer Julian Wilson is just one top surfer who'll be on the Tweed to interact with young surfers

PROFESSIONAL surfers are set to bring the fun for kids on their way to the 2017 Quiksilver and Roxy Pro's.

In the lead in to the WSL Championship Tour kicking off at Snapper Rocks, Hurley will launch an interactive surf coaching, art and fitness pop-up at Tweed Heads Greenmount SLSC, with a range of free activities and some of the biggest names in surf on-hand to inspire and educate.

With reigning world champion John John Florence along with Filipe Toledo, Julian Wilson, Kolohe Andino, Carissa Moore, Lakey Peterson and Adrian 'Ace' Buchan all competing at Snapper, some of the Hurley surfers will drop in at Greenmount throughout a five-day program of free surf, art and fitness activations from Friday through to next Saturday.

The unique Hurley Printing Press, hands-on board art demos with local artists, as well as surfer Q&A's and board displays, will take up residence in the iconic club house - with every session attended by surf legend Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew or some of the biggest names on the current world CT tour.

Also travelling to the Gold Coast for the event will be Hurley founder Bob Hurley and Hurley's Pat O'Connell, former CT surfer and one of the stars of cult hit Endless Summer II.

In a showcase of surf heritage, Bartholomew will conduct a Q&A session and special Hurley Printing Press evening at Café Dbah with a custom rabbit design - a caricature that was Rabbit's signature board artwork when he was on tour - available to print on Hurley tees.

The one-of-a-kind Hurley Printing Press has been shipped in from California and allows hand-printing on-the-spot of customised tee designs.

Bartholomew will also have a retro board and demo day at the Greenmount SLSC.

Wilson will be on hand to connect with the next generation of local surfers, hosting a special Q&A for groms.

As he has for the last seven years, Wilson will also take to his hometown break in one-of-a-kind pink Hurley Julian Phantom Block Party boardshorts to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer. The limited edition boardies feature a pattern created by his mother and breast cancer survivor Nola Wilson.

This year, as part raising awareness for early detection, Julian has also launched a new Keep it Squeezy campaign aimed at encouraging younger females to check for lumps on a regular basis.

Throughout the program, Hurley will also have yoga for surfers, hands-on board art with local artists, strength and conditioning training for surfers, skate sessions, surf sessions and video analysis - with all sessions to be attended by a Hurley athlete, who'll be named closer to the event.

Spots in the free Hurley Surf Club X Snapper activities are limited and available only through online registration at https://www.nike.com/events-registration/series?id=2953&days=-1.

Full Hurley Club X Snapper Line-Up

Friday, March 10:

Rabbit Bartholomew Q&A and Printing Press

Hurley heritage comes to life through Wayne Bartholomew

Time: 5-8pm

Location: Cafe D'Bah

Saturday, March 11:

RAB3 Retro board demo day

Work with Lee Stacey

Time: 9am-12pm

Location: Tweed Heads/Greenmount SLSC

Sunday, March 12:

Surf Session + Video Analysis

Times: 8am-10.30am and 11am-1.30pm

Location: Tweed Heads/Greenmount SLSC

Board Art with local artist

Time: 2-4pm

Location: Tweed Heads/Greenmount SLSC

Monday, March 13:

Yoga for Surfers

Times: 6.15- 7.15am and 7.30-8.30am

Location: Tweed Heads/Greenmount SLSC

Surf Strength and Mobility Session

Time: 4-6pm

Location: Tweed Heads/Greenmount SLSC

Tuesday, March 14:

Surf Session + Video Analysis with Palm Beach Currumbin High School

Time: 6.30-9.30am

Location: Tweed Heads/Greenmount SLSC

Surf Session + Video Analysis

Time: 4-6.30pm

Location: Tweed Heads/Greenmount SLSC

Wednesday, March 15:

Strength and Conditioning for surfers + Skate Sessions

Time: 3-5pm

Location: Hurley High Performance Centre, Casuarina

Thursday, March 16:

Surf Session + Video Analysis

Time: 6.30-8.30am

Location: Tweed Heads/Greenmount SLSC

Board Art with local artist

Time: 4-6pm

Location: Tweed Heads/Greenmount SLSC

Friday, March 17:

Ride what JW rides, with JS Surfboards

Time: 4-6.30pm

Location: Tweed Heads/Greenmount SLSC

Saturday, March 18: