Husband’s devastating find in Maccas order

There's nothing quite like digging into your favourite burger from the comfort of your own home after getting McDonald's delivered to your door.

But one bloke was left extremely disappointed after his Uber eats order went very wrong - and ended up with a sloppy mess.

Hoping for a Double Quarter Pounder with no pickles and no mustard, the dad-of-five instead ended up with no bun and no meat patty.

The bloke was devastated when he opened the box to find this. Picture: Supplied

He was shocked to discover that his burger box - which was actually a pancake box - contained nothing more than a couple of slices of cheese, onion, pickles and ketchup - not the burger he'd hoped for.

Highly amused by the error, his wife shared the blunder online along with a photo of his meal.

She wrote: "Note to self - when ordering always double check what you've ordered from macdonalds otherwise you could end up with this for tea like my hubby did last night."

He was hoping for a Double Quarter Pounder with cheese.

Speaking to The Sun, the woman said she was actually to blame after being tasked with ordering McDonald's for their family of seven.

She said: "Each order was different and when it came to my husband double quarter pounder burger I clicked on no patty and no bun rather than no mustard and no pickles."

Admitting it was her mistake, she added: "He was gutted when everyone got their burgers and he got that."

Although she felt bad for messing up his order, it was he who dashed off to McDonalds to rectify the error, as she was already in her PJs.

People on Facebook found it hilarious. Picture: Supplied

She said: "I did feel bad yes - but I had my jamas on so sent him to McDonald's to explain what had happened and they swapped it for what he wanted."

After being charged for the full burger through the app, the bloke was pretty chuffed about finally getting an actual burger - with no mustard or pickles as initially requested.

Her post online was a hit, racking up almost 3,000 likes, with people in stitches over the blunder.

"Omg!! I would have been heart broken," one person wrote, followed by a laughing emoji.

Another joked: "Elf on the shelf ate his burgers"

And a third simply said: "Hahahaahah."

Another McDonald's fan showed a snap of an order they'd received by mistake – a box of cheese slices. Picture: Supplied

Many even shared their own food-delivery horror stories after messing up their own orders - or receiving the wrong order altogether.

"This was what my mum got for a salad!" one person said, and shared a snap of a box containing two slices of tomato and cucumber topped with a small amount of diced onion.

Another shared their own cheesy mess up and said: "I had the same thing expensive for bit of cheese."

Luckily, there was a happy ending and he managed to enjoy his burger after all.

