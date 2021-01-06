Husband’s fury at disgusting Serena call

Outrageous comments by a tennis legend about Serena Williams’ weight have drawn an angry response from her husband.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has accused Madrid Open owner Ion Tiriac of being racist and sexist after he told the American legend to retire.

Former Olympic tennis ace turned billionaire Tiriac recently urged Serena, 39, to retire based on her age and weight.

"At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as she did 15 years ago," Tiriac said on Romanian TV. "Serena was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire."

It's not the first time Tiriac has referred to Williams' weight. In 2018, when asked about the state of women's tennis, he took a jab at the 23-time grand slam winner by saying: "With all due respect, 36 years old and 90kg …"

At the time, Williams hit back saying: "It's an ignorant comment and it's a sexist comment. Maybe he's an ignorant man."

Serena Williams plays against Qiang Wang on Rod Laver Arena. Picture: Michael Klein

But after Tiriac's most-recent comments, Ohanian - Williams' husband and father to three-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia - let rip on Twitter.

Reddit co-founder Ohanian mocked 81-year-old Tiriac - the third-richest man in Romania.

He Googled his professional tennis record - with zero Grand Slam singles wins - before tweeting: "Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Tiriac thinks."

Ohanian added: "Had to Google it … turns out my 3 year old has more Grand Slam victories than this."

After one Twitter user appeared to attempt to defend Tiriac, Ohanian let loose once again.

Ohanian wrote: "Keep defending your racist, sexist clown."

He later added: "2021 and no holding back when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family."

Williams needs just one more Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Court's incredible record.

She also boasts 16 Grand Slam doubles titles and four Olympic gold medals.

Tiriac, meanwhile, never made it past the fourth-round at a Grand Slam in singles.

He did win the 1970 French Open doubles title, however.

