Husband's life 'turned upside down' by shock Gympie death

CITY-COUNTRY STAR: Madonna Hedberg's career as the owner of Saddleworld and time as an airline hostess were among the challenges she and husband Lars took on together.

"MADONNA was a city girl who had to learn all about branding and weed spraying."

This is but one of Lars Hedberg's memories and only part of the life story of prominent Gympie businesswoman Madonna Hedberg, whose career spanned airlines, fast food and horses.

Mrs Hedberg died last week aged 63.

Born Madonna Haughtey in Brisbane on December 14, 1956, she studied at St Margaret's Anglican Girls School.

The first step in her career was a 23-year run as a Qantas hostess, and it was a work where her and Lars first crossed paths.

"We met on a plane, which was against all the regulations," he said.

They married on September 12, 1998.

The Hedbergs lived at outside Warwick on a cattle property, and moved to Gympie in 2000 to take over the town's McDonald's franchise.

"The community supported us and I think we contributed to the community as well," Lars said.

It was the start of an ownership run of several businesses including Hungry Jacks and Saddleworld.

And it was a challenge they took on together until her death last week at age 63.

He last saw her alive on the morning of her death.

Mr Hedberg said he had left her to sleep in.

But when she did not answer a 10am phone call, he asked someone to look in on her.

She was found dead.

Lars said the social media response had been "overwhelming" from across all of the industries the Hedbergs dipped their toes into.

"We had no children together but we did everything together in our lives and work... fencing on our property, whatever.

"It's so sad. It's terrible.

"My life has turned upside down, but that's what sometimes happens in life.

"About eight months ago, I saw Madonna have probably the most fun she has had for years. We went to Cooroy RSL where she had booked a table to see an Elvis impersonator.

"No funeral date has been set yet."