Husk gets spicy with new rum release

SPICY ADDITION: Husk Distillers' Harriet Messenger with the North Tumbulgum company's new spiced rum launched this week. Scott Powick

THEY have brought the world's first colour- changing Ink Gin, and Australia's first agricole rum.

Now, Tumbulgum-based Husk Distillers have released their latest product.

Spiced Bam Bam, a rum infused with vanilla bean and cinnamon, wattle seed, native ginger and sea salt, was unveiled on Monday.

Husk Distillers' Harriet Messenger said the rum was now available in their online store and had been shipped to bottle shops across the Tweed.

"It's a spiced rum that tastes like rum,” she said.

Spiced Bam Bam has followed Pure Cane as the second instalment in Husk's North Coast Bar Series, which literally distils the fruits of the district into complex alcoholic flavours.

"It really captures the terroir of our region,” she said.

"All of the idiosyncrasies of the harvest are reflected in the bottle. I think Australians really enjoy spiced rum and this will give them something a little bit different.”

To best experience the flavour, she recommended trying Spiced Bam Bam on the rocks with a twist of orange or kumquat, or with a splash of ginger beer or ginger ale.

Distiller and Husk founder Paul Messenger said the flavours used "remind us of our roots between the ocean and rainforest”.