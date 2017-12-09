Menu
Login
News

Husk gets spicy with new rum release

SPICY ADDITION: Husk Distillers' Harriet Messenger with the North Tumbulgum company's new spiced rum launched this week.
SPICY ADDITION: Husk Distillers' Harriet Messenger with the North Tumbulgum company's new spiced rum launched this week. Scott Powick
Liana Turner
by

THEY have brought the world's first colour- changing Ink Gin, and Australia's first agricole rum.

Now, Tumbulgum-based Husk Distillers have released their latest product.

Spiced Bam Bam, a rum infused with vanilla bean and cinnamon, wattle seed, native ginger and sea salt, was unveiled on Monday.

Husk Distillers' Harriet Messenger said the rum was now available in their online store and had been shipped to bottle shops across the Tweed.

"It's a spiced rum that tastes like rum,” she said.

Spiced Bam Bam has followed Pure Cane as the second instalment in Husk's North Coast Bar Series, which literally distils the fruits of the district into complex alcoholic flavours.

"It really captures the terroir of our region,” she said.

"All of the idiosyncrasies of the harvest are reflected in the bottle. I think Australians really enjoy spiced rum and this will give them something a little bit different.”

To best experience the flavour, she recommended trying Spiced Bam Bam on the rocks with a twist of orange or kumquat, or with a splash of ginger beer or ginger ale.

Distiller and Husk founder Paul Messenger said the flavours used "remind us of our roots between the ocean and rainforest”.

Tweed Daily News
The four day window of food intolerance

The four day window of food intolerance

Living Naturally with Olwen Anderson

Firey relationship breaking down barriers

Firefighters Steve Purcell, Ben Squiers, Stephen Sharp and Bruce Ransome with Lismore MP Thomas George, Tweed MP Geoff Provest, James McTavish and Supt Gary McKinnon on the border.

State borders can pose a real challenge in times of emergency

Big cross-border targets in Commissioner's sights

Fire and Rescue NSW northern region chief superintendent Gary McKinnon, Lismore MP Thomas George, Cross Border Commissioner James McTavish and Tweed MP Geoff Provest on the Queensland border at Tweed Heads.

Cross-Border work list for next year released

Pioneering family tracing links back to our $20 note

FAMILY CONNECTION: Tweed councillor Chris Cherry with a very important $20 note.

Living up to ancestor's strong spirit

Local Partners