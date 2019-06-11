Husk set to open its doors to

Husk Distillers ready to open up their farm to the public with a new bar/tasting area and cafe. Harriet Messenger with the spirit taster.

Husk Distillers ready to open up their farm to the public with a new bar/tasting area and cafe. Harriet Messenger with the spirit taster. Jerad Williams

LOVERS of gin rejoice - there is an exotic drop for you to try!

Last week was International Gin Day and the people at the Tweed's own Husk Distillery at Tumbulgum were encouraging locals to mark the day in style with some of their world famous Ink Gin.

Originally developed in the Middle Ages as a herbal elixir for medicinal purposes, the spirit has undergone a renaissance globally with the traditional dry gin being challenged by infused and flavoured gins.

Ink Gin is made up of 13 native, traditional and exotic botanicals, sourced from eight countries across the world and by using the butterfly pea flower, it gains its distinctive and unique colour.

The distillery has grown in size and international profile since 2012 and while today may be an important day for gin drinkers, next Thursday will be a major milestone for the Husk when they open the doors of the new distillery, cellar door, bar and cafe/function area.

Husk tours and events co-ordinator Grace Robertson said the venue would provide the ideal location to promote the Tweed's own unique Ink Gin which gained global fame thanks to Aussie actor Margo Robbie who was snapped drinking it on the Gold Coast last year.

"To mark International Gin Day, we have teamed up with the Cape Byron Distillery to cater for a bus load of gin lovers coming from Brisbane to sample our respective products,” Ms Roberstson said.

"This bus tour will a special one-off tour but with the opening of the distillery to the public, we are looking to work with tour operators and tourism industry promoters to raise the profile of our local product which also includes Husk Rum.

"The distillery will be open to the public from 10am to 5pm, Wednesday to Sunday, offering distillery tours, the opportunity to sample the spirits and try some cocktails and also enjoy local food featuring produce from the Tweed.”

The opening of the distillery marks a remarkable rise of Husk and the Messenger family's determination to produce a world class product, even when hit by adversity as they were in the 2017 flood.

Metres of water covered the family farm and one metre went through the barrel shed and production area, but a call out for help saw the local community turn up in numbers to help clean out the mess - and enjoy some of the distillery product afterwards.

As for the best way to enjoy a Husk gin, Ms Robertson suggests an Ink Gin mixed with Fever Tree Mediterranean tonic water, ice and twist of lemon.

"The Fever Tree tonic isn't a strong as Indian tonic and allows the botanicals of Ink Gin to come through more - very refreshing.”

To find out more about the new Husk distillery or to book tours, visit the website at www.huskdistillers.com or follow events and function through Facebook at Husk Distillers.