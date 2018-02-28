Hymn is worth singing praises to

Owners Kaycee Hapi and Kelly Hapi with daughter Harlow Hapi (8 months) have opened Hymn Coffee at Tweed Heads.Photo by Richard Gosling

THERE'S something almost spiritual about dropping by your local coffee shop.

From the ritualistic search for a caffeine hit, to the simple need for good food coupled with good company, Hymn Coffee has brought a new option to Tweed Heads.

Kaycee and Kelly Hapi opened the doors to the cafe in the first week of January, kicking off operations with coffee before bringing food into the mix.

Mr Hapi said they'd received a strong response so far, and they hope Hymn will become something of a local haunt.

"Kennedy Drive is obviously really busy road, there's lots of traffic,” he said.

"There's lots of very happy locals in the area.

"Our whole thing is to become a bit of a community hub.”

Having grown up on the Tweed, Mr Hapi sees the cafe as a homecoming of sorts.

"I've always been in the area,” he said.

"I grew up in the local area and my grandparents lives on Dry Dock.”

But his wife Kelly, and Hymn chef Andy Hastings, were both originally from New Zealand, and this has inspired the menu in a big way, he said.

"We wanted to incorporate a lot of Kiwi flavour and Kiwi food,” Mr Hapi said.

This includes Mr Hastings' mum's apple sauce.

Hymn Coffee have opened at Tweed Heads ; Kaycee Hapi. Scott Powick

Instead of bacon and egg rolls, you'll find Hawker rolls featuring this special apple sauce, bacon, eggs, crispy onions, condensed milk and mayo all embraces by roti bread.

Gin-cured salmon with picked cucumber, egg and potato salad on sourdough also graces the menu.

Keeping things as local as possible is important to the team at Hymn.

"We're gathering things as locally as possible with our produce, and seasonally, as well,” Mr Hapi said.

"We're trying to get everything as local and as fresh as possible and also have a price point that's attractive for people.”

Hymn Cafe is located at Shop 24, 99 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West and is open 6am-2pm (NSW) every day.

For more information, find Hymn Coffee on Facebook.