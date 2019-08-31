Major League player posts tribute to slain family
AMERICAN baseball player Blake Bivens has posted a heartbreaking tribute to his wife, son and mother-in-law after their slaying in rural Virginia.
The family were found dead in their home after they were allegedly killed by 18-year-old Matthew Bernard, the brother of Bivens' wife, Emily.
Dramatic photos show Bernard sprinting naked across fields and trying to strangle the staff member at Keeling Baptist Church.
He was finally caught by police before being arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
Bivens, who is attached to Major League Baseball side the Tampa Bay Rays, has been playing minor league baseball for the Montgomery Biscuits in Alabama.
The Biscuits postponed their game against the Chattanooga Lookouts as a mark of respect and a day after the horrific news, Bivens posted an emotional tribute to his family.
"Two days ago my heart was turned to ash. My life as I knew it is destroyed. The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words. I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them," he wrote.
"Emily, my sweetheart, you are the best wife and mother this world has ever seen.
"My sweet little boy, dada loves you so much! I can't breathe without you here."
Bivens was inconsolable as he flew from a road trip back to southern Virginia.
"It was awful," said Montgomery Biscuits manager Morgan Ensberg, who travelled with Bivens on Tuesday (local time).
"Blake is an incredibly strong man. He's an incredibly strong man, and he went through just a rotation of tearing up, and then he would shake and then he would just stare.
"I didn't let him out of my sight."
Funeral arrangements for Blake Bivens' family - 24-year-old wife Emily Bivens, 14-month-old son Cullen and mother-in-law Joan Bernard, 62 - will be held on Sunday at Central Boulevard Church of God in Danville, according to their obituaries, which were posted online on Friday.
"Emily, a kind and gentle soul and a light to all who knew her, loved the Lord and her family with all her heart," her obituary reads.
Authorities have yet to provide a motive in the killings, but Bernard was dealing with mental health issues prior to the slayings and snapped after reaching a "breaking point," cousin Jenn Stallard told DailyMail.com.