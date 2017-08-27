L-plater smashed after '40 middies of moonshine'

Police arrested a man after he crashed into a tree on the NSW North Coast.

A DRUNK L-plater told police he did not know why he drove and crashed into a tree after drinking 40 middies of moonshine.

About 7.00am Saturday, a 31-year-old man was driving of a silver Toyota Echo Sedan south on Wooyung Road from Pottsville when he crashed into a tree.

Police said the man was attempting to negotiate a 90 degree right hand bend, when he failed to take the corner (due to speed) and collided with the tree.

Police said another motorist stopped to check on the welfare of the man who "smelt strongly of alcohol and was intoxicated".

When Police arrived they noticed a very strong smell of liquor and the driver appeared "well affected by alcohol".

Police subjected the driver of the vehicle to roadside breath test and returned a reading of 0.211 - more than four times the legal limit for a full drivers' licence holder.

L-platers are not permitted to drink any alcohol while driving.

The man was arrested and conveyed to Tweed Heads Police Station where he underwent Breath Analysis returning a reading of 0.189 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

Police said the man "admitted to drinking 40 middies of Moonshine between 9pm and 3.30am at an address in Tweed Heads".

He was asked why he was driving and he stated, "I don't know."

He was asked where he was going to, and he stated, "I don't know."

He was asked why he did not have a Licenced driver with him due to his Learner Licence status, and he did not answer.

The man's driver's licence was immediately suspended and he was bailed to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court September 18.

Moonshine was originally a slang term for high-proof distilled spirits usually produced illicitly.

Middies are a beer size tumbler, usually containing 285mls of liquid.