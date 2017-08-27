22°
News

L-plater smashed after '40 middies of moonshine'

Alina Rylko
| 27th Aug 2017 12:10 PM Updated: 5:30 PM
Police arrested a man after he crashed into a tree on the NSW North Coast.
Police arrested a man after he crashed into a tree on the NSW North Coast. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A DRUNK L-plater told police he did not know why he drove and crashed into a tree after drinking 40 middies of moonshine.

About 7.00am Saturday, a 31-year-old man was driving of a silver Toyota Echo Sedan south on Wooyung Road from Pottsville when he crashed into a tree.

Police said the man was attempting to negotiate a 90 degree right hand bend, when he failed to take the corner (due to speed) and collided with the tree. 

Police said another motorist stopped to check on the welfare of the man who "smelt strongly of alcohol and was intoxicated". 

When Police arrived they noticed a very strong smell of  liquor and the driver appeared "well affected by alcohol".

Police subjected the driver of the vehicle to roadside breath test and returned a reading of 0.211 - more than four times the legal limit for a full drivers' licence holder.

L-platers are not permitted to drink any alcohol while driving.

The man was arrested and conveyed to Tweed Heads Police Station where he underwent Breath Analysis returning a reading of 0.189 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.  

Police said the man "admitted to drinking 40 middies of Moonshine between 9pm and 3.30am at an address in Tweed Heads".  

He was asked why he was driving and he stated, "I don't know." 

He was asked where he was going to, and he stated, "I don't know." 

He was asked why he did not have a Licenced driver with him due to his Learner Licence status, and he did not answer.

The man's driver's licence was immediately suspended and he was bailed to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court September 18.

Moonshine was originally a slang term for high-proof distilled spirits usually produced illicitly.

Middies are a beer size tumbler, usually containing 285mls of liquid.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  editors picks moonshine northern rivers crime tweed byon lac

Brave rescuers pull woman out of sinking car

Brave rescuers pull woman out of sinking car

GOOD Samaritans only had 10 seconds before "things went differently".

Cudgen focused on Ballina in finals run

Cudgen played in last year's NRRRL grand final against Murwillumbah.

"It's easy to talk grand finals but none of that's happened yet”

The view from up here is worth the trek

SPECTACULAR VIEW: Sunset from the summit of Moran Falls.

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

Banora man takes flight to capture region from above

LOVE FOR LANDSCAPES: Mitch Bamping has taken to doing aerial imaging with a drone after a crash in Bali has left him a quadriplegic.

Mitchell Bamping finds new lease on life with drone photography

Local Partners

19-year-old female treated for chest injuries at fatal crash

INVESTIGATIONS are underway following a fatal crash on the Pacific Hwy

Adding some spice at the Salt Bar

Executive chef Drew Barr from Salt Bar.

Renovations complete at Salt Village

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

Clint and Hannah's emotional Block triumph

DETERMINED Queenslanders finally score a win on Nine's popular reno show.

‘Basically paying her to f*** my husband’

Katie Price has opened up about her husbands’ affair with their nanny.

KATIE Price heartbroken after husband admitted to affair with nanny.

What's on the small screen this week

Pedro Pascal in a scene from season three of the TV series Narcos.

LITTLE Big Shots debuts and Offspring season seven draws to a close.

Kylie Jenner bares all for first 'super nude' shoot

Kylie Jenner 'super nude' photoshoot

Her sexiest photoshoot ever

Queensland event goers warned about ticket reseller

Jeff Horn of Australia strikes Manny Pacquiao of the Phillipines during the WBO World Welterweight Title fight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

There have been hundreds of consumer complaints

A heartfelt thank-you to the Muster

Gympie Muster 2017 Liz Robertson, Debra and Rick Cheers and Bongo Robertson.

A chance to say thanks after an incredible show of generosity

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley's Muster surprise

Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont perform together at the Gympie Muster.

COUNTRY music super-couple treats fans to new music.

Spacious and Private Three Bedroom Duplex with Hinterland Views

2/11 Coolabah Court, Banora Point 2486

House 3 2 1 $435,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 10:00 - 10:30AM Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac amongst natural leafy surrounds, enjoying picturesque...

Spacious character-filled duplex, offers plenty of scope to add your own personal touches

2/18 Toolona Avenue, Banora Point 2486

House 2 1 2 $399,000

Privately positioned within a short stroll of Banora Shopping Village this spacious character-filled duplex, offers plenty of scope to add your own personal...

The Ultimate Lifestyle Property with 20 Metres of River Frontage and a Private Pontoon

14 The Anchorage, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 3 2 $1,800,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 11:00 - 11:30AM This exceptional, double storey abode with 20 metres of Tweed River frontage, a 8m pontoon and...

Just 900 Metres from Tugun Beachfront with DA Approval for a Second Dwelling

27 Admiral Crescent, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 2 Auction

Enjoying the best of both worlds, this elevated home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac with Hinterland and Ocean views and is just 900 metres from pristine Tugun...

BUY, BUY BABY!

1/14 Brooke Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Interest above...

In an absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought...

AFFORDABILITY and CONVENIENCE!

23/1 Bridgman Drive, Reedy Creek 4227

Town House 3 2 1 Interest Above...

The low maintenance brick and tile townhouse is the perfect start for first home buyers or a great source of income for the astute investor. Situated in a well...

Wonderful Waterfront!

17/14 Wilpark Crescent, Currumbin Waters 4223

Town House 4 2 2 AUCTION

The location of this most unique property is nothing short of SENSATIONAL there's no other word for it! Sitting on the banks of the Currumbin Estuary, this...

First Time Offered For Sale Since 1930

31 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 5 2 2 Forthcoming...

Offering sweeping uninterrupted views of the ocean, Surfers Paradise skyline and the Hinterland this 79-year-old art deco dual living house needs a new owner...

WHAT! 2 HOUSES ON ONE BLOCK FOR $529,000

96 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 3 $529,000

Set amongst the trees in a secluded spot, this property boasts excellent privacy and being so close to the water is the ultimate lifestyle experience. Two...

Refurbished ground floor two bedroom Greenbank apartment

6/9 Endeavour Parade, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $395,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 22ND 11:00 - 11:30AM Recently revamped with fresh flooring, a new kitchen keeping the retro feel Enjoy the spacious...

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome