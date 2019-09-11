'I don't understand why': Mum kicks cop in groin

A DRUNK mother assaulted a police officer by kicking her after being taken into custody for causing a public nuisance and obstructing an officer.

Magistrate James Morton questioned the behaviour in Proserpine Magistrates Court, asking Heidi Gabrielle Rukiehn why she would want to kick a police officer.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrate Court the constable admitting Rukiehn into custody was removing items of jewellery from the 24-year-old when she become aggressive and then kicked the officer on June 28.

"Rukiehn has kicked her, striking her in the groin area - she was then transferred to the violent control cell," Sgt Myors said.

A remorseful Rukiehn pleaded guilty to serious assault on a police officer, telling the court she had been out drinking vodka with Red Bull on the night of the assault and had little recollection of her actions as a result.

"I don't understand why I've done what I've done," Rukiehn said.

Considering why Rukiehn was in the watch house in the first place, Mr Morton said she must have been "charged up".

After already paying more than $1000 in fines for her crimes on the night, Rukiehn was punished for kicking the officer with a $200 fine and was ordered to pay $250 in compensation.