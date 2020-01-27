Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Survival Day ceremonial dance at Byron bay.
Survival Day ceremonial dance at Byron bay.
News

'January 26 is a really difficult day'

Marc Stapelberg
26th Jan 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 27th Jan 2020 4:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only
Photos
View Gallery

MANY of the sunbathers at Main Beach in Byron Bay would be completely unaware that they were basking in the sun just in front of the resting place of the great ancestor Nguthungulli, more commonly known as Julian Rocks.

It is this connection to land and story which makes Survival Day all the more important.

According to local Arakwal Bundjalung woman Delta Kay, the landscape around Byron Bay has strong storylines connected to it, and Survival Day offered the opportunity to come together and learn, celebrate and value a culture that has survived sustained persecution.

"January 26 is a really difficult day," Ms Kay said.

"Every time I wake up on January 26 knowing that I am going to come up here and share our culture, lay our hearts and feelings bare for the second peoples, it's a really difficult day," she said.

"I don't want to make anyone feel guilty.

"I want people to understand and I want people to support the change the date."

More than 200 people turned out at Main Beach to hear Ms Kay speak, as well as Rev Dr Djiniyini Gondarra OAM who highlighted that democracy stood for people power and governments serving the people they represented.

Ms Kay said her great, great, great grandfather witnessed the first ships landing at Byron Bay when he was a young man and that marking Survival Day now was as important as when it first started 16 years ago.

"Every year we gather here at Main Beach and it is a day of mourning for the local Aboriginal people but it is also a day where we unite with our local Aboriginal groups," she said.

"We educate and raise awareness about what this day truly means as a nation because it is not a day of celebration."

"It is not a day to unite under the Australian song, it is a day we call for a treaty as aboriginal people, it's a day that we ask to change the date so that we can truly unite as a nation to celebrate what it means to be Australian in our multicultural society."

After speeches it was a time to dance and celebrate culture including a traditional fire starting display which drew cheers from the crowd, as well as a group dance for everyone.

arakwal byron bay survival day
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Man airlifted after rollover in the Tweed

        premium_icon BREAKING: Man airlifted after rollover in the Tweed

        News ﻿﻿The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has responded to Chillingham NW of Murwillumbah

        Our hay running heroes hit the road for 2020 Aus Day run

        Our hay running heroes hit the road for 2020 Aus Day run

        News The convoy has left Albury this morning

        Coast’s best hidden gem swimming spots

        premium_icon Coast’s best hidden gem swimming spots

        Travel We reveal 10 of the best underrated spots for cooling off.

        ‘SUPERHUMAN EFFORT’: Unique idea to support fire victims

        premium_icon ‘SUPERHUMAN EFFORT’: Unique idea to support fire victims

        News One local club raised more than $5,000 with only volunteers to help