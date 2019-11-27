‘I got drunk and killed my son’

An image tendered as evidence. Picture: County Court of Victoria

An image tendered as evidence. Picture: County Court of Victoria

A VICTORIAN man who smashed his car into a power pole and killed his young son was drinking cans of Wild Turkey at a child's birthday party before the fatal crash.

Thomas Baksh had been drinking "large quantities" of the pre-mixed bourbon at the party in the lead up to the crash at Shepparton in August 2018.

"I don't remember much about last night but I got drunk. I f***ed up and I killed my son," Baksh told police when he was interviewed.

Thomas Baksh had been drinking ‘large quantities’ of the pre-mixed bourbon.

Daniel Baksh, 12, was sitting in the front passenger seat when the car slammed into a power pole.

The 36-year-old, who was on his L-plates, took his 12-year-old son Daniel and two other children to McDonald's on their way home from the party.

The Kialla man lost control of his Holden sedan on Wanganui Road after they visited the fast-food restaurant and crashed into the wooden power pole.

His son, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed when it smashed side-on into the pole.

"Your culpability is marked by your high BAC level of approximately three times the legal limit, and the grossly negligent manner of your driving," Victorian County Court Judge Gavan Meredith said in his sentencing remarks.

An image tendered as evidence. Picture: County Court of Victoria

He had also used marijuana the same night, the judge said.

The judge believed Baksh had demonstrated remorse, insight into his alcoholism and drug abuse and had made attempts to reform.

"I further accept that you will be burdened and haunted by causing the death of your son for the rest of your life," Judge Meredith said.

The two other children, also not wearing seatbelts, were not seriously injured. Baksh pleaded guilty to one count of culpable driving causing death and two charges of conduct endangering life.

He was jailed for eight years but will be eligible for parole after five years and was disqualified from driving for five-and-a-half years.