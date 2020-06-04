People are losing their minds over Woolworths' new limited edition Cookies & Cream Mudcake.

The $4.80 treat hit stores nationwide on Monday and shoppers are itching to get their hands on the "amazing" treat.

An Aussie man posted about his excitement in nabbing the dessert after two days of trying, in a now viral TikTok video.

"I GOT ONE! the new Woolworths Cookies n Cream Mudcake SUCCESS!" he captioned the video, which has clocked more than 70,000 likes.

"They were all sold out yesterday - oh but not today," he added, while cheerfully reaching for the limited edition cake. "Look how good that looks."

This is the first time Woolies has released a cookies and cream flavoured mud cake - part of the reason for its huge attraction.

"Did I just race down to woolies after I saw this? yes," one shopper confessed online.

"YUM!! love cookies and cream. gonna have to get one lol," another commented on the video.

"I have to try it! I haven't yet so I really hope they still have them!"

"OMG I didn't know about that. I want one. yum."

Be warned, the cake is only available for a limited time and while stock lasts - so get one while you can.

"Our mud cakes are a long time favourite with our customers so we love being able to introduce new flavours to the range for them to enjoy," Woolworths head of bakery, Andy Thomas said.

"We had a lot of fun developing the new limited edition Cookies & Cream Mudcake and, if the success of our previous limited edition flavours, mint chocolate and chocolate orange, is anything to go by, our latest creation will be flying off the shelves in no time."

It appears that is exactly what's happening.

Originally published as 'I got one': $5 Woolies item sparks frenzy