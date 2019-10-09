I got pregnant my first time on Tinder

The pregnancy was hard, even after Kaitlyn decided to put her son up for adoption. Source: Kaitlyn Buhrman

The pregnancy was hard, even after Kaitlyn decided to put her son up for adoption. Source: Kaitlyn Buhrman

"I had ended things a week before I found out about the baby. I had no idea what to do."

Maybe you're all for ballet class for your child - but your partner thinks it's a waste of time.

And it results in an endless argument with the two of you screaming at each other over a seemingly-menial issue.

As hard as that moment is - there is a big difference between a silly tiff - and realising that you and your partner have completely different ideas about how to raise a child.

This is what Kaitlyn realised when she told the guy that she had first met on Tinder that she was pregnant.

"'My biggest fear is falling into the traps of normalcy,' he said, stone serious," the then-25-year-old American woman first wrote on Love What Matters.

"'Oh really? Because my biggest concern is raising a healthy human being'.

"It made my blood burn in my veins."

Kaitlyn realised that she was pregnant when she was just 25. Source: Kaitlyn Buhrman

"I knew we weren't going to raise this baby"

Kaitlyn had met him on Tinder several months earlier - in fact, he was the first person she had matched with.

They had been dating casually - but she decided to end things and then discovered she was pregnant just a week later.

Now she was sitting across from him, listening incredulously as he described how he wanted to take her and the baby in a van to travel the world.

"That was the moment I knew we weren't going to raise this baby," she said.

"I wanted an abortion and he agreed to help pay for it.

"It couldn't be like it never happened, but this was a way out. We could move on with our lives. It would be fine."

"I wasn't ready to do it on my own"

However, when Kaitlyn found out that she was more than two months pregnant - she decided she didn't want to terminate the pregnancy after all.

Instead, she wanted to put the baby up for adoption.

"I was adopted as an infant, and I learned when I finally met my birth mother at 18 that she was adopted at birth as well," she said.

"It feels like it's in our blood in a weird way, this letting go. This trust.

"I knew I wasn't ready to do it on my own.

"I also knew I could find a family who would love my child the way I was loved, it didn't matter that we weren't biological family."

"I didn’t love it. Until the doctor told me it was him". Source: Kaitlyn Buhrman

"I pushed through"

Kaitlyn struggled with her pregnancy - especially as she was living alone in a city where she didn't know anyone.

It wasn't until she was told that she was carrying a baby boy that things started to get easier.

She moved back in with her mum - and worked to make sure her son would be the healthiest baby possible.

"I was terrified of my body, of the small life inside of it. I didn't want to love it. I didn't love it. Until the doctor told me it was him," she said.

"Then he was Wilder, and nothing else mattered.

"I'd pushed through. My son was growing strong and healthy in my belly."

The first time Kaitlyn held baby Wilder. Source: Kaitlyn Buhrman

"Sometimes I still feel him"

When baby Wilder arrived after a 39-hour labour - he was silent at first.

Kaitlyn felt the nerves of the hospital staff - but something in her knew that her baby was OK.

When he finally let out a cry it sounded like a song - a high, sweet chirp.

He was given to his adoptive family pretty much straight away.

"It's been over a year and a half since he left my body and sometimes I still feel him, fluttering in my centre," Kaitlyn said,

"There are days when I can't get out of bed when missing him is like drowning - but not ever truly blacking out. Just pressure and the loudest silence.

"There are also-more often now days, when I'm reminded constantly why I made the choice I made."

Kaitlyn gave Wilder up for adoption shortly after he was born. Source: Kaitlyn Buhrman

"It's all going to be okay"

Wilder is now two years old - and Kaitlyn has been able to visit him twice since he was adopted.

At the most recent visit, she was terrified that he wouldn't know who she was.

"What I am continually realising during this process is that that is OK," she said.

"It's all going to be OK. He has a mother, father and older sister, and he also has me. 'Two mothers,' his sister says with a smile.

"I gave them to him - and him to them - and it's the most important thing I've ever done, ever will do, because in the end, it wasn't about me or my ego.

"This is a lesson in feeling all ways at once, but most of all, the depth of power a mother's love wields, regardless of blood."