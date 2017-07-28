22°
News

'I had no idea there was a knife at first'

Nikki Todd | 28th Jul 2017 4:51 PM
INVASION VICTIMS: Sean English with wife Carolyn and sons Jake and Luke at their home in Salt where they were the victims of a frightening armed invasion on Monday.
INVASION VICTIMS: Sean English with wife Carolyn and sons Jake and Luke at their home in Salt where they were the victims of a frightening armed invasion on Monday. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A SOUTH Kingscliff family is warning others to lock their doors after they were woken in the middle of the night by an intruder and threatened with a knife.

Sean English, 52, a patent lawyer with a Beijing-based mobile phone company, was left scared and shaken after he was woken by an intruder in the early hours of Monday morning.

The alleged incident took place around 2.15am on Monday at Mr English's beachfront property in the multi-million dollar Salt estate, which the family is renting while they build their dream home nearby.

"I felt somebody on my back, forcing my head into the pillow with a knee on my leg and lower back,” Mr English said.

"I thought he was trying to put me in either a sleeper hold or he was trying to strangle me.

"I had no idea there was a knife at first. I thought everything had resulted from his hands or finger nails.”

Scratch marks and cuts to Mr English's throat were clearly visible on Wednesday.

Sean English shows the marks on his neck.
Sean English shows the marks on his neck. Scott Powick

Mr English's wife Carolyn, who was sleeping in the adjacent room, woke up after hearing a loud bang.

"It sounded like somebody fell down the stairs,” she said.

"So I came running out and I saw Sean at the top of the stairs and he was just about to walk down and he was calling to our son.”

The couple, whose sons Jake, 21, and Luke, 18, were sleeping downstairs, called Triple 0, with police arriving within five minutes.

Mr English said specific details of the event were unclear.

"By the time I got down it was like he disappeared into thin air, I don't know where he went,” Mr English said.

"It all gets a bit foggy, I don't know exactly what was happening, I had been half asleep and now I am chasing a guy in my house. My main concern was are my kids okay and then is this guy still in my house?”

Mr English praised the actions of police, who quickly checked the house to see if the intruder was still on the property.

But he said the incident turned nasty after he posted a warning on a local social media site later that day.

"At first people were so kind ... but then suddenly the moderator said the facts on the police report did not coincide,” he said.

"It was just awful. We were the victims and then we were turned into the bad guys.

"I understand if it may not have been the right forum, but not that I am a liar. I am not crazy, I am not the type of person that needs attention.”

Ms English said he believed the incident may be related to the large number of youths in the area for Splendour in the Grass.

"We are confident this is a one-off. My feeling is this is just something that has happened, I don't think this will be a repeated thing,” she said.

"We think this place is paradise. We have lived in three countries and just know a good place when we see one.”

Tweed Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling confirmed detectives were investigating, with forensic testing on the shirt and knife underway.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  home invasion salt kingscliff tweed byron police command tweed crime

Scrawls and spit win top portrait prize

Scrawls and spit win top portrait prize

Global controversy over top Tweed portrait winner

90-year-old gym junkie's not ready to quit

REACHING HIS GOALS: Personal trainer Rusty Roberts puts 90-year-old Rod Stebbins through a workout.

Rod Stebbins won't let age slow him down.

Tweed's gig guide for this weekend

GIGS: Fat Albert will be playing at the Twin Towns Services Club today and tomorrow.

Check out what's on this weekend.

Tweed man finds $100,000 winning lotto ticket

A local man has won the big one.

Tweed Heads man wins $100,000 in lotto.

Local Partners

Fred's Place volunteers show real side of care

Volunteers want to change the sterotype of homelessness in the Tweed.

Tips to keep winter electricity costs down

There's a few things you can do to save money this winter.

There's a few things you can do to keep costs down.

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

AFTER a long day at the office staring at a computer screen, sometimes the last thing you want to do is look at another device.

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle - Potential Dual Living Opportunity

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 Sale By...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

This Apartment captures million dollar views from its elevated hilltop setting

3/23 Tweed Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $475,000 ...

Affordable first top floor apartment or low maintenance portfolio addition Boutique block of just four in keenly sought-after location Five minute walk to Kirra...

Land with expansive ocean and coastal views!!

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

Residential Land 0 0 $880,000 for 1...

• Set in a blue ribbon location amongst prestigious homes • Rare large Coolangatta 1,262 square metre block • Potentential redevelop, subdivide or purchase...

The Ultimate Lifestyle Property with 20 Metres of River Frontage and a Private Pontoon

14 The Anchorage, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 3 2 Tender Closes...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 29TH JULY 1:00 - 1:30PM This exceptional, double storey abode with 20 metres of Tweed River frontage, a 8m pontoon and...

Opportunity Plus In Central Tweed

5 Stanley Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 Price Guide...

This much-loved original style house is peacefully positioned on an elevated block in central Tweed Heads offering beautiful views out over the river towards Mount...

Peaceful Single Level Villa - Over 55&#39;s

29/1 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Town House 2 1 1 $325,000

Enjoy absolute privacy in this over 55's villa nestled away amongst tranquil manicured gardens. This beautifully presented, low maintenance home is ready for the...

Position Perfect!

34 Water Gum Street, Elanora 4221

House 3 2 2 Interest above...

Be very quick with this one! A terrific opportunity to get your foot in the door in one of the southern Gold Coasts most popular positions. The lovely brick and...

A Renovators Delight On Tugun Hill

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $550,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

This Home Will Make You Smile

7 Gladioli Avenue, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $960,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JULY 29TH 11:00 - 11:30AM Set within a prestigious and tightly held enclave of Terranora you could be fooled for thinking...

Palm Beach Best Spot!

3/58 Sarawak Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 1 1 1 Interest over...

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Oasis in Oxley Cove estate

14 Midship Court, Banora Point

Check out this week's feature property.

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years