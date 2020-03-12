Menu
Kylie Minogue shares her love for The Balonne Shire's Matesong campaign.
Kylie Minogue shares her love for The Balonne Shire’s Matesong campaign.
Kylie shares southwest tourism video with 2.3m followers

Georgie Adams
11th Mar 2020 5:13 PM
AUSTRALIA'S pop princess Kylie Minogue is the latest celebrity to respond to the Balonne Shire Council's parody of her famous Tourism Australia campaign, saying she 'loves it.'

Minogue tweeted on Wednesday her response to the Balonne Shire's 'Matesong': 'Thank you to the people of Balonne Shire for this amazing, fun version of Matesong!! I love it!'

 

The people of the Balonne Shire came together to rejoice the recent rain that has washed the dust off and made their rivers run once again.

 

In true bush style, on a shoestring budget, they created a parody of Tourism Australia's 15-million-dollar Kylie Minogue 'Matesong' campaign.

 

 

Balonne Shire mayor, Richard Marsh, said rather than attracting the Brits down under they're hoping it will give Aussies a fresh idea for their next domestic holiday.

"Our region is throwing out the welcome mat and inviting everyone to come on a road trip adventure to the beautiful Balonne during what is the very best time of year to visit." said Cr Marsh.

 

 

The star-studded cast of the 'St George Matesong' includes Lucy Sevil, a local jillaroo who had never worn make-up before but was up for the challenge as she channelled her inner Kylie.

Balonne Shire Council Safety Advisor, Ben Gardner, who returned to work with a holiday beard and was coerced out of his high vis gear to play Australian comedian Adam Hills.

