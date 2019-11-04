’I love you more’: Mum’s final message to her boys

Kirsty Fewings will be remembered as a loving mother after she lost her short battle with pancreatic cancer last week.

Kirsty Fewings will be remembered as a loving mother after she lost her short battle with pancreatic cancer last week.

A SUNSHINE Coast mother's final message to her two sons will be forever etched in their hearts and on her skin.

Kirsty Fewings told her family "I love you more", a special saying tattooed on her arm, before she lost her battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday.

The Maroochydore woman was surrounded by friends, family and her two sons, Koby and Jett, when she died after an 11-month battle.

Her mother Yvonne Fewings was travelling back from a family weekend at Noosa when she spoke with The Daily about her daughter's wish to spend her last days in her favourite place.

Unfortunately, Kirsty didn't make it, but Yvonne knew she was with them.

Kirsty and her mum Yvonne (front) with (from left) her dad Tim and brothers Paul and Luke.

"It was really something special … nobody had to be on their own we all grieved together," she said.

"She used to always go camping up there, so we decided to still go and honour her memory."

The single-mum worked hard to graduate as an occupational therapist from the University of the Sunshine Coast last year.

Kirsty, an avid runner, was diagnosed with the cancer a few months later but was admired for her strength and tenacity towards her illness.

"She was always so happy and smiley … even with every disappointment she handled it all so well," Yvonne said.

Kirsty Fewings lost her battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday.

Love Your Sister founder Samuel Johnson backed Kirsty in her cancer fight with a touching message in June saying he was among many friends who loved her and supported her.

Kirsty spent her last few hours in the garden as friends and family chatted around her on November 1.

She fought hard to spend as much time with her sons as possible but slipped away at 2.15am.

It was her youngest son's birthday.

Kirsty with her two sons Jett and Koby.

Kirsty's immense love for her sons was a huge part of her life and Yvonne said she knew they would make their mum proud.

Kirsty had already planned to donate her body to the university as that was "the sort of girl she was".

This month is pancreatic cancer awareness month which aims to highlight the truth behind the illness.

More than 3500 people were diagnosed with the cancer in Australian this year and 1700 of those were women.

The chance of surviving past five years is less than 10 per cent and yet pancreatic cancer sufferers make up less than three per cent of all cancer patients.

As the fifth most common cause of death in Australia Yvonne said it was a timely reminder that more attention needed to be shone on the illness.