HONOURED: Jan Kealton was this week awarded an AM in the Queen's Birthday Honours for her work in the mental health arena . INSET: A photo of her son, James Jacobs, a schizophrenia sufferer who was killed by police in 2005.

THE tragic death of her son, a long-time sufferer of schizophrenia, so incensed Jan Kealton she made it her lifelong goal to raise awareness of mental health issues.

On Monday, Ms Kealton was acknowledged for her work when she was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the annual Queen's Birthday Honours List for her significant service to community health as an advocate for people with a mental illness, as well as their carers and families.

"I was absolutely blown away. I could not believe it,” Ms Kealton said.

"I have worked hard but I'm very mindful that I don't believe you can get an award like this without a great deal of support and encouragement from outside. (My husband) Leigh has been absolutely wonderful all the way through, our friends, our family, the community.”

Ms Kealton's life was turned upside down in March 2005 when her son, James Jacobs, who was 29 at the time, was gunned down by police in Southport after he lunged at officers with a knife.

Describing him at the time as "beautiful but misunderstood”, she blamed underfunding of the mental health system and police training for his death.

"When that happened I was so angry - in the sense that it was just so needless,” she said from her Casuarina home this week.

"There was this young man that was ill. You don't kill people that are ill, you help them. But I couldn't blame the police because they didn't know any better.”

Diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 19, Ms Kealton and her husband had found strategies to help deal with his illness through the years but saw gaps in the system.

"There was no individual to blame. It was a failure of the system because there was a gap in the services,” she said.

"I resolved that nobody was going to shut me up.

"The system at that stage was, if somebody was an adult, the mental health service would not tell family members one single thing. If somebody has cancer, they call the family in and tell you what you have to do. But not with mental health. It is absolutely the most frustrating thing.

"I think the thing that still angers me is people who went into the mental health service were not given any sense of hope of recovery, nor were their families.

"As an individual, you can see if somebody is depressed, you may not have the words or know what to say, but you can see it. You can see psychosis, you may not have the words but you can see there is something really wrong here. Unless you are given strategies with how to support the person through these terrible things that are happening to them, the chances are you will get it wrong.”

Ms Kealton has since worked tirelessly calling for support for families and carers of people suffering from mental illness. Working in several advocacy roles, her work culminated in her appointment in 2014 as the inaugural deputy chair of the Queensland Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Advisory Council, which provides advice to the Queensland Mental Health Commission.

She retired from the role last year, stepping down to make way for new people with fresh perspectives. After taking a year off to 'clear her head' she is now planning her next move. Watch this space.