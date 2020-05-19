Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Abbie Chatfield says she has had STIs in the past.
Abbie Chatfield says she has had STIs in the past.
TV

‘I used to have a list of people I’d slept with’

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
19th May 2020 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Bachelor runner-up Abbie Chatfield has dropped a rather candid confession in a bid to destigmatise sexual health and raise awareness.

The self-described "staunch feminist" proved nothing is off limits during a recent episode on her It's A Lot podcast.

"When it comes to self slut-shaming, this is something that I still struggle with a lot. I have had STIs in the past," she said. "I used to have a list of people that I'd slept with. When I stopped counting it was like 50."

A spokesman for Chatfield said the reality star strives to be as open and honest as possible on her podcast to help others.

The Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield says she has been slut-shamed. Picture: Gaye Gerard
The Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield says she has been slut-shamed. Picture: Gaye Gerard

 

"It's A Lot is an open space to discuss topics and issues that Abbie and her listeners have experienced," the spokesman said. "The response has been amazing … Abbie is unapologetically honest and believes the conversation around her topics are meaningful and important."

Chatfield has been outspoken about sexism after being slut-shamed for her racy scenes. Picture: Instagram
Chatfield has been outspoken about sexism after being slut-shamed for her racy scenes. Picture: Instagram

 

Abbie Chatfield says she is unapologetically
Abbie Chatfield says she is unapologetically

Since her stint on The Bachelor last year, Chatfield has been outspoken about sexism after being slut-shamed for her racy scenes with Matt Agnew.

"I didn't realise the backlash would be so strong, I live in this bubble with feminist friends and no one really has those opinions," she previously said.

"People are uncomfortable with sexuality in general in Australia, we're quite backwards but I think even more so for women."

Originally published as 'I used to have a list of people I'd slept with'

honest about her views. Picture: Instagram
honest about her views. Picture: Instagram
abbie chatfield dating entertainment television the batchelor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gold Coast DJ caught hiding drugs under scrotum

        premium_icon Gold Coast DJ caught hiding drugs under scrotum

        Crime A self-proclaimed DJ for Gold Coast party venues was caught trying to hide nearly 50 MDMA pills under his scrotum, a court was told

        Forest saviours: groups unite to help critical habitat

        premium_icon Forest saviours: groups unite to help critical habitat

        Environment $20,000 to support projects that protect vital rainforest region.

        Cash for community groups awarded during Volunteer Week

        Cash for community groups awarded during Volunteer Week

        Community Volunteer groups on the Tweed have received a much-needed boost

        Tweed’s new friendly faces on the frontline

        Tweed’s new friendly faces on the frontline

        Health New staff will provide patients with additional support