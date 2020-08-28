‘I want money’: Man faces court over home invasion

A NIMBIN man has been sentenced after he was found in possession of drugs and guns, and assaulted two people in their Goonellabah home.

Nathan James Bradley, 45, was convicted last week in Lismore District Court on several charges, including common assault, possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition, cultivating 11 cannabis plants and failing to comply with bail conditions.

Court documents reveal that in March, Bradley had gone to the Goonellabah home of a man he'd previously done business with, to secure car parts.

In November, Bradley had given the man $1000 to buy certain car parts but when the man discovered Bradley was wanted by police and he couldn't be contacted, he spent the $1000 on something else, according to the agreed facts.

When Bradley asked for his money back in January, the pair made a deal and instead of returning the $1000, the man gave Bradley a 2005 black Subaru Outback as payment.

However, on March 1, Bradley showed up to the man's home and said, "I want money", before striking the homeowner in the face.

Bradley then grabbed a weapon he knew was hanging on the wall and used it to threaten the man's partner before leaving.

He was later arrested at his Nimbin home by police.

Last year, Bradley was also found in possession of multiple firearms and two rounds of ammunition, according to court documents.

Police also discovered 11 cannabis plants when they attended Bradley's Nimbin home in May this year for a separate matter.

He told police he grew the plants for his "anxiety", documents revealed.

Bradley was sentenced to three years' community corrections order, expiring on August 20 2023 and issued a $1000 fine for the ammunition possession.