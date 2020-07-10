‘I went flying’: Woman thrown off e-scooter

A woman is exploring her legal options after she was injured and had to quit her job after she was sent flying off an e-scooter.

A LOGAN woman is investigating her legal options after being thrown over the handlebars of a Lime e-scooter when her front wheel locked or braked excessively, a fault in the second-generation scooters identified by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Flagstone woman Casey Crosbie said she had spent the day riding along Brisbane's board walks in the inner-city when the accident occurred on the section between Eagle Street Pier and Howard Smith Wharves last January.

"I was riding along the bridges by the Brisbane River when the scooter literally stopped and I went flying over the front of the scooter," she said.

"I was left with a broken elbow but I didn't know it at the time because I was in shock. I stood back up and kept riding but that's when I realised more was wrong with my arm than I initially thought."

Since then, she has had to quit her managerial role at fast food chain Carl's Jr and now does office work with her mother. She has also been left with a nasty scar on her right knee and still performs exercises at home in order to get the "movement I once had back again."

"You don't know how an injury is going to affect you later in life," she said.

She said while she can't be certain she was riding a second-generation scooter, she "never" would have ridden one had she been made aware of the safety concerns surrounding the scooters.

The ACCC has previously found Lime "misrepresented to consumers that its Gen 2 e-scooters were safe to use when in fact it did not disclose to consumers a safety issue it was aware of".

"In certain circumstances, Lime's Gen 2 e-scooters would apply excessive brake force, or locking, occurring on the front wheel, causing it to stop suddenly. Serious injuries suffered by consumers as a result included broken bones, damaged teeth, cuts and abrasions," it said in a statement.

Ms Crosbie's lawyer Shelley Answorth, senior associate at Slater and Gordon's Ipswich branch said there are many injuries which may have resulted from the fault in the second generation scooters. It's understood Slater and Gordon are acting for at least three other clients with similar e-scooter experiences.

"It's irresponsible of Lime to have allowed people to continue riding the second generation bikes," Ms Answerth said.

"It's likely these injuries would never have happened, if Lime had adhered to its reporting obligations and stopped people riding them a lot sooner, having known they were not safe."

Lime e-scooters were pulled from Brisbane streets in late March amid fears the shared mobility devices could help spread COVID.

Last month, Lime entered into a court-enforceable undertaking with the ACCC that when their e-scooters return to Brisbane streets, only third-generation or later scooters without this fault will be rolled out.

