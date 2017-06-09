Ian puts fresh lick of paint over Tweed's iconic mural

IT'S BEEN the iconic division between the two states for 22 years but now the colourful mural at Twin Towns is getting a fresh coat of paint to keep its vibrancy alive.

Having originally painted the rainforest mural back in 1994, Bilambil Heights artist Ian Tremewen has taken his brushes out again to make some necessary retouches.

"It's coming along beautifully," Mr Trewemen said in between brush strokes of yellow paint.

"Originally it took three months, which was 22 years ago. We did a major rework about 11 years ago. This is going to be version three.

"It's the same design but some of the colours are changing which is fun. I can do that because I made it."

Having been inspired by the rainforest and his own imagination, Mr Trewemen uses vibrant colours for the mural to capture the essence of the places he's seen.

"It's about reworking and it's about having the freedom to do that but you still want it to look good," he said.

"It's the rainforest, so there's Bangalow palms, red gums and 'my trees'. All these trees were orange before and now I'm putting a few more yellow ones in to give it a fresh look.

"I'm changing the patterns, it's all about colours working together."

The Canadian-born artist has lived his life behind the easel, going against his father's wishes of pursuing architecture.

Ian Tremewen with his wife Lorraine Abernethy. Jerad Williams / Daily News

"My parents were artists and my dad said 'don't be an artist, be an architect'," he said.

"I love architecture and I was kind of heading into that but then I decided to go to art school in Vancouver.

"I love what I do. I was thinking about how I've been doing this all my life and I'm very fortunate that I'm able to.

"The ability to be able to create something and see it through from a sketch is really nice, you see it go to exhibition in a gallery and then someone buys it."

Having been commissioned to do the artwork by the club all those years ago, Mr Trewemen said he was honoured to have the chance to continue to update his mural.

"The general manager in the day had seen my work around, so he asked me if I'd be interested in coming up with a design," Mr Trewemen said.

"I'd never painted a mural of this size. They said they liked my work and they wanted something on the outside of the building.

"Rob Smith is the general manager now, so he called me up last year and asked me if I would restore the mural. They gave me carte blanche."

Ian Tremewen will spend six weeks working on the iconic mural. Aisling Brennan

Mr Trewemen said while he was still surprised by how popular the mural was, he would continue to retouch it every few years if the club requested it.

"I view it in this case as it's a necessity to keeping it alive," he said.

"I never thought it would become a major piece of public artwork. I just thought this was my mural. I've had architects and councillors posting on Facebook saying this is an icon of the Tweed but I just think of it as my mural. It's really nice they've supported me."