Icehouse member Anthony Smith dies, aged 61

MUSICIAN Anthony Smith passed away at his house in Lismore on Friday.

Icehouse confirmed his passing on Saturday, noting Smith was one of the early members of the band when it went by it's former name Flowers.

It a statement, the band said: "It is with heavy hearts that we let you all know of the passing of Anthony Smith yesterday.

"Anthony was one of the early members of Flowers which became Icehouse - he played keyboards on the debut Flowers Icehouse album as well as touring extensively with the band between 1979 and 1981.

"He went on to play and perform with many other musicians in the subsequent years including Matt Moffitt of Matt Finish and Peter Koppes of The Church among others.

"In recent years Anthony had been living in Northern New South Wales.

"Our thoughts go out to his family, loved ones and friends at this time.

"We won't be making any further comment and ask that everyone please respect the family's need for privacy at this time."

Smith was actively producing music for Northern Rivers artists.

The Australian rock band Icehouse formed as Flowers in Sydney in 1977, but changed their name to Icehouse in 1981.

Initially known in Australia for their pub-rock style, the band later achieved mainstream success playing new-wave and synthpop music and attained Top 10 singles chart success locally and in both Europe and the US.

Their best-known singles on the Australian charts included Great Southern Land, Hey Little Girl, Crazy, Electric Blue and My Obsession, with top three albums being Icehouse (1980, as Flowers), Primitive Man (1982) and Man of Colours (1987).

Icehouse was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame in August 2006.

ARIA described Icehouse as "one of the most successful Australian bands of the eighties and nineties... With an uncompromising approach to music production they created songs that ranged from pure pop escapism to edgy, lavish synthesised pieces...".

A spokesperson for Richmond police said officers attended a Lismore home yesterday around 4pm, after receiving reports from friends concerned for the occupant.

The spokesperson said the body of a 61-year-old man was found at the premises, and although investigations are ongoing it is believed the death is not suspicious.