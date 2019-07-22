Icehouse's Anthony Smith remembered as 'a music genius'

FRIENDS and fellow Northern Rivers musicians have remembered Lismore resident and former Icehouse band member Anthony Smith as 'a great man and a music genius'.

Mr Smith's body was found at his Lismore residence on Friday afternoon.

He played keyboards on the debut Flowers Icehouse album, as well as touring extensively with the band between 1979 and 1981.

Musician Sheli Nagas is a good friend of Mr Smith and was working with him on her upcoming music project.

"He produced, engineered and created," she said.

"He made masterpieces of his own instruments - all round he was a music genius.

"For one of my songs on the next album, he played an electric steel slide guitar that he made 25 years ago in Mullumbimby out of an extra virgin oil can, I had never seen anything like that.

"When the song comes out you'll hear the slide you will hear an oceanic sound, he wanted the song to sound like dolphins and that's just what it sounds like."

REMEMBERED: The late Anthony Smith, former member of Icehouse and Lismore resident, with fellow musician and friend Sheli Nagas. Sheli Nagas

She met Mr Smith in 2013 and has been supporting his family in Lismore through the weekend.

"(Last time I saw him) we were just tidying up on some of the (music) stems so I spoke to him a fortnight ago," she remembered.

"I said I'd come in on (last) Wednesday and he said, 'don't come in, I'm not feeling too well'. That was the last conversation I had with my dearest friend.

"This week I sent him a message telling him I was not feeling well and he didn't get back to me, and then I found out about his passing."

Ms Nagas extended her condolences to Mr Smith's partner, Nicole, his family and music fans.

Breakfast radio presenter Ruth Woodhams from 2LM, also a friend of Mr Smith, agreed on his professional skills and personal warmth.

"He was to the point with his musical direction and his golden heart shone through in sending his vision to a band or singer," she said.

"He knew his vision and he knew what he wanted and the look of contentment he would have when that vision was realised was sublime.

"He produced with passion and with great fortitude. He could really make local music ethereal."