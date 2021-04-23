Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TV

Iconic Aussie TV show coming to Netflix

by Bianca Mastroianni
23rd Apr 2021 5:58 AM

 

Australians have been thrilled by the news Netflix will be bringing every season of Round The Twist to its streaming service next month.

The iconic show will land on Netflix on May 1.

Round The Twist is based on Paul Jennings' books, which followed three children and their widowed dad who lived in a lighthouse, living in the fictional town of Port Niranda.

Round The Twist is coming to Netflix. Picture: Supplied
Round The Twist is coming to Netflix. Picture: Supplied

Any Australian who has seen the show will remember it for its absolutely bonkers storylines.

Jenny Buckland, the marketing manager for the Australian Children's Television Foundation, said Round The Twist pushed a lot of boundaries that were acceptable for children's television.

"The scripts were declared 'too rude', 'not for television' and 'outrageous'," she said.

Some of those "outrageous" themes included incest, homosexuality, coprophagia (consumption of faeces), bestiality, body odour and urination.

One episode in season one, called "The Copy", saw the Twist children discovering they had a cloning machine in their cupboard. However, the clones end up completely unstable and disappear.

All seasons of the program will be available for watching on May 1. Picture: Supplied
All seasons of the program will be available for watching on May 1. Picture: Supplied

However, one of the most outrageous episodes has to be "The Big Burp" in season three.

In a nutshell, Pete pees on a tree and ends up giving birth.

The young boy ends up bloated, experiences contractions in his throat and eventually gives birth to a slimy green baby - via burp.

But despite the crazy storylines, the show is an Aussie classic that is sure to gain a lot of views on Netflix.

Originally published as Iconic Aussie TV show coming to Netflix

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

entertainment golden globes netflix tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your news app experience about to get better

        Your news app experience about to get better

        News As you have hopefully seen by now, we are moving across to a new home under the umbrella of The Daily Telegraph. This will mean changes to our local app.

        • 23rd Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        How you can track when your bus is arriving in real time

        Premium Content How you can track when your bus is arriving in real time

        News More than 60 bus routes on the region will now be able to be tracked in real...

        $50m custom-built brewery planned for Northern Rivers

        Premium Content $50m custom-built brewery planned for Northern Rivers

        Business After a ‘brutal’ hit during COVID, Stone & Wood plan to massively increase...

        Exciting new digital future for Tweed Daily News

        Exciting new digital future for Tweed Daily News

        News Our new website platform will lead to faster load times