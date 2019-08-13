Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WANNA BE A PUBLICAN? The 1911 Rappville Pub is a beautiful building and the only pub in the village. It could be yours for $465,000.
WANNA BE A PUBLICAN? The 1911 Rappville Pub is a beautiful building and the only pub in the village. It could be yours for $465,000. Susanna Freymark
Business

Iconic pub up for sale, and the price will surprise you

Susanna Freymark
by
13th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE iconic Rappville Pub is up for sale - again.

The pub has changed hands in 2018 and now here it is on the market once more.

The Nandabah St pub has had a serious interior of its 650sqm with an asking price of $465,000.

The commercial venture include a residence.

North Coast Commercial Real Estate described the pub as a lifestyle opportunity and the "great Aussie dream" presenting the "opportunity to purchase your own local watering hole."

Running a pub isn't for everyone but if it is part of your dream, check out the video showing major upgrades and renovations to the pub's interior.

Situated 20 minutes drive from Casino, the Rappville Pub (Commercial Hotel 1911) is set on 2.69ha with 13 lots comprised in eight titles of land.

With a four bedroom residence and the ability to extend trading hours, this affordable investment is ideal for an owner/occupier, the website selling the pub stated.

The selling agents listed the pub's potential including adding shops or a general store, potential for on-site camping and caravanning, turning it into a wedding and function centre, all with the stipulation of "subject to council approval."

For more details or to arrange an inspection, contact Chris Harley on 0412 758 830

Watch the video of what the pub looks like inside at realcommercial.com.au/property-hotel+leisure-nsw-rappville-503286882

business sale iconic pub pub sale rappville pub
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man stabs stranger over look

    premium_icon Man stabs stranger over look

    News A man who stabbed a stranger outside a busy shop did it because he didn’t like how his victim looked at him, a court has heard.

    What caused nail salon spat to turn ugly

    premium_icon What caused nail salon spat to turn ugly

    News Why the owners could not stop fighting

    Students raise money for kids cancer research

    premium_icon Students raise money for kids cancer research

    News The Murwillumbah school raised a total of $3005

    Raiders sound warning shot to rivals with win

    premium_icon Raiders sound warning shot to rivals with win

    Rugby League Semi final places now set in LLT Premiership