Icons who have never won a Grammy

SOME of the world's most iconic music acts have never won a Grammy.

The nominees for next year's Grammys were announced this week, with Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X scoring the most nominations.

The latter is up for six awards, and even if he wins just one, he'll have more than legendary artists including Bob Marley and Janis Joplin.

Here are the music icons you'll be most shocked to discover have never won a Grammy award.

QUEEN

Queen was able to score four Grammy nominations for their work over the years, but they never won a competitive prize. They were, however, inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2008 and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

JIMI HENDRIX

Jimi Hendrix is an undisputed icon of music, but he's another artist who earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award but no competitive awards. He was nominated just once but lost to Harry Mancini.

KATY PERRY

Katy Perry has been nominated 13 times but has yet to take home a trophy. At least she can still tout the honour of being the only female artist with five No. 1 singles from one album, thanks to Teenage Dream.

Katy Perry has never won a Grammy. Picture: AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

BOB MARLEY

No Grammy, no cry. Bob Marley was never even been nominated for his work during his lifetime.

TUPAC

Tupac Shakur was nominated six times but never won an award.

GUNS N' ROSES

Guns N' Roses claims the throne for highest-selling debut album in the United States for Appetite for Destruction, but although the band was nominated three times over the years, the stars have never won a Grammy.

Guns N' Roses in 1987.

SNOOP DOGG

Snoop Dogg has been nominated a record 17 times without a win.

JANIS JOPLIN

After four albums, Janis Joplin was only nominated for two Grammys, both after she died. She lost both awards but was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005.

NICKI MINAJ

Nicki Minaj has 10 nominations but no wins.

BJORK

Bjork is always on the cutting edge of music and has been rewarded with 15 nominations for her efforts. She lost all of them.

THE WHO

The Who has two nominations but no wins. The Recording Academy tried to make it right by honouring them with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.

THE RAMONES

The Ramones were groundbreaking artists, but they were never able to break through to get a Grammy.

DIANA ROSS

Diana Ross is the boss, but although she's racked up four nominations, she never won. She received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

BRIAN McKNIGHT

Brian McKnight ties with Snoop Dogg with 17 nominations but no wins.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will be shown live on January 27 on Foxtel's Fox8.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission