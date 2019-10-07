Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stuart Morris at his Redlynch home with a massive scrub python skin he found along Freshwater Creek. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Stuart Morris at his Redlynch home with a massive scrub python skin he found along Freshwater Creek. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Offbeat

INCREDIBLE PHOTOS: Is mysterious 8-metre snake skin real?

by Daniel Bateman
7th Oct 2019 12:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE identity of a huge snake skin found in Queensland has been revealed.

Snake catcher Dave Walton said the origin of the snake was South East Asia.

"That looks like a reticulated python," Mr Walton said.

Stuart Morris at his Redlynch home with a massive scrub python skin he found along Freshwater Creek. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Stuart Morris at his Redlynch home with a massive scrub python skin he found along Freshwater Creek. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

How the skin ended up in grassland in Cairns, where it was discovered by Redlynch resident Stuart Morris during a morning walk, is yet to be revealed.

Mr Walton also said the importation of such an animal skin could be illegal.

The reticulated python is registered as an Appendix II species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Redlynch resident Stuart Morris went for his regular morning walk along Kamerunga Rd at Freshwater last Tuesday afternoon when he spotted something odd in the grass at Ryan Weare Park, near the Freshwater-Brinsmead roundabout.

Mr Morris initially thought he had found skin that had been shed by a scrub python, and took it home to measure it.

"It's about 400mm wide in the middle, and 6.8m long, with what I've got," he said.

"But it doesn't include the tail going into a point bit, nor the head. So I think the python may have been 8m long."

Stuart Morris lies nest to the scrub python skin thought to be almost 8 metres long.
Stuart Morris lies nest to the scrub python skin thought to be almost 8 metres long.

Mr Morris's impressive discovery took a grim turn, however, after he soon realised the fresh skin had not been shed - as it was too thick - and rather, it appeared the reptile may have been skinned by a person.

"Why would someone do that?" he said. "You can see it's been cut, where someone has actually cut the snake open."

Mr Morris was planned to report his find to the Department of Environment and Science today, as it is illegal to kill snakes in Queensland.

He said it was a shame such a large animal had to die in such a gruesome manner.

"I love pythons, and have rescued quite a few over the years," he said.

To report a wildlife incident to the Department of Environment and Science, call 1300 130 372. for injured, sick or orphaned wildlife, contact 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625).

animals editors pick python snake wildlife

Top Stories

    Driver so intoxicated he was unable to speak

    premium_icon Driver so intoxicated he was unable to speak

    Crime The driver allegedly was travelling north on the motorway in the southbound lanes, passing a police car during the offence

    Woman seriously injured in lawn-mower accident

    premium_icon Woman seriously injured in lawn-mower accident

    News Woman suffers serious head injuries on a northern NSW property

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Arrest reveals cash, tomahawks, machete and drugs, police allege

    premium_icon Arrest reveals cash, tomahawks, machete and drugs, police...

    Crime A Murwillumbah man who allegedly rammed a police car and had to be pepper sprayed...