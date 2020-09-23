Abuser threatens to kill his partner when she calls for help

A woman was cut with a kitchen knife and dragged by the hair by her jealous boyfriend. He then threatened to kill her if she called police.

THE partner of a jealous boyfriend, who cut the woman with a kitchen knife, pushed her into their six-month-old baby's cot and told her: "If you call the cops, I will kill you", has stood by her man during his sentence for the sickening ordeal.

The 34-year-old man from the Moreton Bay area, who has not been named to protect the victim, was on Monday sentenced to two-and-a-half years' jail by the Brisbane District Court after pleading guilty to three counts of common assault, one count of assault occasioning bodily harm, one count of threatening violence and one count of unlawful wounding.

Despite the horrific violence against her, the court was told the woman and the man are still in a relationship and their child is now six-months old.

She was present in court to support her partner, with their baby.

The attack against the woman occurred while their child was in the home on April 17, 2020.

Following his arrest, the man told police he "saw red" when he believed his partner had been unfaithful.

He claimed he saw what he believed was evidence of infidelity on her phone.

Crown prosecutor Lara Soldie told the court the man pushed the woman into the baby's cot and when she tried to get up he pulled her down again by her ponytail, causing the woman to injure her shoulder on a bed.

"The reaction was not proportionate or rational to what was playing on his mind," she said.

The court heard the man then dragged the woman by her hair into the kitchen and pushed her face into the bench before he began asking her "if she wanted to die" and said he would "kill her" if she called police.

He also told her: "If you call for help, I'll kill you".

The court heard after she cut her hand trying to defend herself, the man would not let her seek medical attention and called her "weak".

She left the house and took herself to hospital, the court was told.

The court heard the man had previously been convicted for punching a police officer and spitting on another person's car during a road rage incident.

Defence barrister Patrick Wilson said his client had used drugs from a young age.

He argued the man's time on remand had been particularly difficult as a result of COVID and he had been unable to see his child, who is now six months old, as Queensland prisons are not allowing visitors.

But Mr Wilson conceded this was a "situation entirely of his own creation".

In sentencing, Judge William Everson described the offending as "a protracted and ugly episode of domestic violence" that had been sparked when the man flew into a "jealous rage".

The prisoner will be eligible to apply for parole in December, after already serving 159 days behind bars.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as 'I'll kill you' threat: DV victim stands by abuser