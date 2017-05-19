Illegal asbestos dump prompts council investigation

Clean-up crews at the site of the Kingscliff asbestos dump.

Council officers are investigating how dangerous rubbish came to be left by the roadside just south of the Kingscliff Bridge.

Firefighters were called in and "a solution of PVA glue and water (used to seal) the asbestos” before it had to be double-wrapped in plastic sheeting and shifted.

Tweed Shire Council arranged for the asbestos to be removed safely before launching investigations aimed at finding the culprits.

Vince Connell, the council's director of planning, made a plea for community assistance, and warned those who illegally dumped asbestos faced $4,000 fines.

He said the rubbish, dumped 500m south of the new Kingscliff Bridge, along Casuarina Way on Friday, May 12 or Saturday, May 13, included fencing materials made of asbestos.

"We are hoping someone might recognise the fencing in the photographs and is able to help identify where the fence came from,” he said.

Anyone who has information that could help can email tsc@tweed.nsw.gov.au or phone the Tweed Shire Council's Environmental Health Unit on (02)66702440.