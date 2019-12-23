Illegal dumpers beware as council imposes new fines

DUMPERS BEWARE: Illegal dumping costs council and the Tweed community $160,000 a year for collection and safe disposal. Picture: Supplied.

PEOPLE caught illegally dumping waste in the Tweed can expect to be fined up $8000 as council imposes new on-the-spot fines.

There were more than 349 dumping incidents reported in the Tweed last year, 75 per cent of which was household waste dumped on kerbsides and in public parks and reserves.

Tweed Shire Council Manager Building and Environmental Health, David McNicoll said illegal dumping cost council and the Tweed community $160,000 a year for collection and safe disposal.

Mr McNicoll said illegal dumping was not acceptable and could be a health hazard to those who collect it.

He said it also impacted wildlife and could pollute the waterways.

“We live in or visit the Tweed because of its natural beauty and illegal dumping is just not okay,” Mr McNicoll said.

“As we head into the busy holiday season, council is working in partnership with North East Waste to tackle this issue head-on by ramping up our surveillance to identify dumpers.

“With on-the-spot fines for dumping starting at $4000, it isn’t worth the risk.

“Just take it to the tip or book a free council kerbside clean up.

Mr McNicoll said fines for asbestos dumping would be a major focus in 2020.

“With a reduction in the cost to dispose of asbestos at landfill, now there is no excuse to dump asbestos.

“There are 4000 reasons for the community and 8000 for business not to dump it,” he said.

“Council is calling on the community to help get rid of illegal dumping by reporting any dump sites or forwarding the registration details of those seen dumping and locations of the dump site direct to council.”

Dob in a dumper by phoning (02) 6670 2400 or by visiting ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au/#/home

Free council kerbside clean up

Households with a domestic red wheelie bin collection service qualify for two collections (per financial year) of larger items.

Step 1.

Phone (02) 6670 2400 or book online at solo.com.au/tweed-shire-council-hardwaste-booking-form/

Households who receive a red wheelie bin collection service will have access to two On Call Household Clean Up collections per financial year (both collections can be used at once if eligible and notified at booking).

Do not place items on your nature strip without booking as this will be deemed illegal dumping.

Step 2.

Note the collection date on your calendar.

Do not place items out earlier as this may encourage others to illegally dump items on your pile, making it non-compliant.

Step 3.

Place items out one day before.

You can have up to 2 cubic metres of materials collected twice a year.

Only place items out one day before your booked collection date.

Items that need to be degassed will be tagged and picked up separately (i.e. fridges).

Excess rubbish will not be collected and removal will be the responsibility of the householder.