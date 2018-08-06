I'm a Celebrity back on track, but cop fine

FINED: TV program I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will continue to be filmed in Tweed. |

TELEVISION production company Granada will be fined $6000 but more importantly allowed to increase the number of vehicles that enter their Tweed-based jungle set.

Tweed Shire Councillors on Thursday unanimously voted to fine Granada for previous breaches but also to negotiate with the UK company to increase the current 80-vehicles a day-limit at the Dungay site.

The decision came after a failed attempt by Councillor Chris Cherry to propose a motion to only to allow the extension of vehicle movements during the production period of I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here. Previously the company stated if the limit was not able to be increased, the show - which has been filmed in the Tweed for more than 15 years - would have to be relocated.

Cr James Owen said he would not support Cr Cherry's recommendation knowing he had the majority support of the councillors.

Her suggestion was thrown out and the original motion was adopted unanimously.

Council officers will work with Granada on what the new limit will be before it appears before council again.

The production, which employs hundreds of locals each year, contributes up to $13 million to the Tweed economy each year.

Their threat to leave the shire should the issue not be resolved was eagerly welcomed on by Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate earlier this week when he said his city would jump at the opportunity to play host to the popular production.