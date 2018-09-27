I'm a Celebrity film crew want to give back to community

SUPPORT: TV program |I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here| is celebrating the Tweed by offering funding for community groups.

COMMUNITY groups have the chance to earn up to $50,000 in funding from the makers of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

UK production company ITV Studios is opening its Tweed Community Initiative Fund program again, following the success of the 17 not-for-profit groups that were selected during last year's round of applicants.

"With a variety of compassionate, infrastructure and creative projects well under way over the past nine months we are seeing some really positive outcomes,” ITV Community Liaison Officer Lanie Loughlin said.

"We hope to reach small and larger groups across the shire.”

ITV has selected three Tweed community members, Jackson Ross, Kristie Hedley and Chris Wheeler, to join the selection panel and adjudicate the grants.

All Tweed-based not-for-profit organisations are encouraged to apply for the grants.

Applications close on September 30.

For more information or to make an application, visit www.itv.com/communitygrant.