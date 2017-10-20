I'm a Celebrity grants under way

DECISIONS: The set of I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, filmed on the Tweed.

MORE than 20 applications for grant funding have been received by ITV, the production company behind the hit UK TV series I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

The company, which was recently granted an extension to its development application to continue filming in the Tweed Shire for a further three years, has introduced a new grants scheme as a way of giving back to the community.

Community liaison officer Lanie Loughlin was delighted by the number of applications received.

"We've been delighted to receive so many worthy applications and will see the funds go towards creating far-reaching benefits for the community,” Ms Loughlin said.

"It will be very hard to choose between them. There is no poorly spent project, there are so many worthy candidates that good will come, even if people miss out in this round.”

A total of $50,000 will be handed out to the Tweed community, with recipients to be announced in the Tweed Daily News.

The funding comes as crew members begin to return to the Tweed in preparation for filming of the 17th series of the production, which injects some $13m into the Tweed economy each year., including the employment of around 80 locals each year.